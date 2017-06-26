Black & White | Europe | Landscape    421 Views  

Iceland – Sounds of Silence by Victoria Knobloch

The beauty of Iceland can be found in its wide and immense areas of untouched and pristine nature.

No description can convey the least idea of the serene beauty, the awe-inspiring wilderness and entrancing charm of the finest islandic scenes.

Everywhere natural mysteries are to be perceived and discovered: huge glaciers, powerful waterfalls, geysers, steaming fields, colorful mountains, snow covered peaks and immense lava fields add considerably to the sublimity of the landscape. So the “cool beauty” knows how to surrender to the cosmic laws and also the people in Iceland are utterly aware of this and therefore relate to their environment with humbleness.

The country is bathed in great silence, silence which reveals the cosmic unity and when one deeply listens to it, it touches ones soul. The beauty which emerges out of this silence is a deep and profound beauty out of itself, it stands there, it just is, majestically, totally independent, nothing can shake it.

In the heart of this stillness, hence the divine, we can see more clearly who we are. Quiescence is the language of love, the music of inner peace, listen to it and it will reveal to you the beauty of truth which can only be found in Sounds of Silence. [Official Website]

