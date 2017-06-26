Abstraction by Mihai Florea

For me photography is a spiritual act, an inner conviction and a desire to abstract essence beyond the material world.

I’m interested in something which is built up from within, rather than just a superficial image.

I tend to seek the unknown and look for the light within the shadows, the stories that are not at first obvious and the uncommon in the common. I think abstract photography is more than just “technically perfect rendering”, it’s the ability to show emotion and tell a story through composition and lighting.

I generally prefer monochrome conversions as they tend to help me focus on what I consider the essential compositional elements and, therefore, the ultimate message behind the image.I am continuously inspired by the smallest and simplest of objects, I love playing around with light to create different images and moods. I like how a photograph, unlike the other visual arts, is eternally bound to reality in a more profound way. I am fascinated with the concept of the real, and how people perceive objects and reality.

My most satisfying landscape/cityscape photographs are those that focus on the details of the scene, often in an abstract form that can sometimes result in a slightly confusing perspective initially. Sometimes it is the sum and subtlety of these abstract details that, I hope, gives the viewer a deeper understanding of the whole. I love to experiment with these two aspects as the smallest of changes can drastically alter ones perception and evoke particular feelings. I often walk during different times of the day within the same route so that I may appreciate the effects the light has on the textural properties of my immediate environment. [Official Website]