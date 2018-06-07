Huang Shan by Olivier Robert

This series of photographs is part of a long-lasting project dedicated to the Yellow Mountain in China. The classical Chinese landscape painting has been an important source of inspiration in my photography for more than 20 years and has drastically affected the way I consider a landscape as a subject.

My work consist in pushing the boundaries of photography to get as close as possible to the expression of simplicity. To this end, I try to use the emptiness of a scenery as a support to emphasize the subjects. I’ve been to Huang Shan in every season and each of these 4 trips offered me the privilege to see this exceptional mountain in different conditions. Many days a year, the Yellow Mountain is shrouded by a thick fog and clouds and provides a mysterious atmosphere that has been depicted in the classical Chinese painting by generations of artists. These conditions offer me a perfect way to blur the distinction between photography and painting. [Official Website]