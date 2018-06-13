Hospital: Inside the another world by Ibrahim M.Iqbal

This was accompanied by the change in diseases pattern in the society, development of medical technology and increasing specialization of medical activity. I want to capture the suffering, sorrow and injustice that have been imposed on the different type of patient due to their ignorance and illiteracy.

In the ward people interact in an extremely hierarchical manner. The patient who are mainly from very low socioeconomic condition remain at the bottom of the hierarchy. In every frame of moment there is a story of violence, crime and intolerance occurring in a society where masses of people fight over limited resources. Chittagong medical college hospital is a1000 bedded tertiary care hospital in Chittagong, Bangladesh, is now facing the load of 2000 to 2500 patients. This shocking story- the story of BROKEN LIMBS AND BROKEN LIVES, shows how medical practice takes shape in an under-staffed, under resourced and under financed hospital of a low income country.