Hokkaido, the Silence of Winter by Olivier Robert

This series is part of my ongoing project about the winter in Japan.These photographs were shot in Hokkaido where I’ve spent 10 years photographing minimalist landscape sceneries.

My project consists in using the esthetic value of the man-made objects that are often considered as insignificant ones. I like the way they pertain to the landscapes.

These elements like snow fences, vineyards poles or greenhouses deeply call me to mind for their singular expression in the snowfields and sometimes for their spiritual presence like the gorgeous Torii of Konpira Shrine. The trees and the way they have been organized are also very representative sceneries of the winter in Hokkaido.

The snow fences are very typical elements of the landscapes in the snowy regions of Japan. Although these fences seem to have been randomly dropped, they are particularly efficient and have been methodically installed according to the wind direction. I’ve always been attracted to their presence on the pristine snow and the way they organize the sceneries, playing elegantly with trees like notes on a musical score.

I have always deeply felt that Hokkaido trees in winter have a spiritual presence in the landscapes. The way they have been organized by man creates some contemplative sceneries that have inspired generations of philosophers, painters and artists over time. These naturally-shaped trees have a close connection with the traditional Japanese ink- painting (sumi-e) which has always been an important source of inspiration and has influenced my work for many years.These elements are for me the essence of the Hokkaido landscapes. They remain some symbols of the quietness that I particularly love on this island and that I try to convey in my photography. [Official Website]