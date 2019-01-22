In The Islamic Republic of Iran, transsexuality is legal. After Thailand, it is the country with the most number of sex change operations in the world.

By contrast, homosexuality can sometimes be punished by the death penalty. This is the sad and hard story of several people who belong to the LGBT community in the country. They are brave people, who want to share their stories, while dreaming of a better future. While we were working in this report, our friend Mehdi committed suicide. He was gay. The last image is a tribute to him and to all the people of the Iranian LGBT community who are fighting for their rights.

About Ura Iturralde

Ura was born in Tolosa (Basque Country) in 1979. She studied photography in Madrid. Specialized in documentary and travel photography, her work has been published in various magazines like Vice U.K, Al Jazeera… Apart from that, she organized a successful exhibition with her work “LA HIGUERA DEL CHE, murió el hombre, nació el mito” in Aranburu Palace of Tolosa (Gipuzkoa). Nowadays, she is a freelance photographer in the area of documentary photography.(Ready for assigments in Latin America, Europe and Asia) [Official Website]