As creative beings, our sensibilities are haplessly inadequate to grasp the enormity of uncertainty: ambiguity, a universe unto itself, imbued with an expanding aesthetic and natural atrophy. So much, that William Empson wrote a treatise in 1930s, that’s still in print: “7 Types of Ambiguity,” aimed at the aesthetic facet for the literary vocation. Then, in the fifties, Erich Auerbach tried to explain it in his classic:“Mimesis.” Ambiguity is indeed an abstruse phenomenon, whose fearful depth and aesthetic dimensions had been plumbed and plugged by many a great artist, in the sphere of creativity, like Shakespeare, Joyce, Kubrick, Kurosawa, Da Vinci, Mantel and Cormac McCarthy did. It is a recondite tool, that can only be grasped by living in acute observation of life and its systems, within it’s circumscribed condition, in it’s myriad and enigmatic nuances, like a mutating and metastasizing contagion in a petri dish.

And ironically, the urban setting is that petri dish, where dwellers are moving contradictions, battlegrounds for raging self inflicted conflicts between their misleading ideals and instinctual hedonism. The average urban dweller is young, a mutating being that desires the urban condition, its distractions, its digressive coziness, and its discursive atmosphere, yet, he tries to be an environmental idealist. The self is the war zone for his conscience: pollution, climate and the human effect, on the other hand, his unconscious seeks out peopled places, built by the industrial complex, that spews chemicals into the air, clears forests to create concrete and glass jungles, with huge air conditioning units, that abuse water and air. In this blurring internal conflict, between the conscious Platonic idealism and the unconscious Epicurean reality, ambiguity materializes as an aesthetic vapor that can only be sensed.

At the orgy of irrational consciousness, the rational unconscious is vindicated, and the basic vitality of humanity is rescued from any of its beliefs. Belief being the illusion of clarity. Let’s try and get a grasp what ambiguity is, its major component: aesthetic, and why it’s presence and essence go undetected by most of us. Ambiguity, forces us to contemplate, speculate, abstract, deduce, create to fill in the gaps. All such activities in deciphering or understanding the uncertain, requisitions our faculties of perception and imagination, two of our faculties that we use in creativity, for either abstract, impressionistic, or realistic representation of our surroundings. Anything we do, to address ambiguity, or bring it to being, becomes the catalyst for aesthetic beauty. Anything uncertain requires our imagination, fertilized by curiosity and aesthetic, therefore, the uncertain: ambiguity, is that ether, the vector for firing up our imagination.

This brings to the creative dimension gifted by the teleological capacity of ambiguity – that, it’s the means by which we can decipher our natural and universal condition, and its uncertainty. When it comes to the arts of expression, ambiguity, astonishingly, can be both, Entelechy: the Aristotlean realization of actuality, and it’s opposite: Potentiality, the realm of possibilities. Ambiguity, as the Leibnitzian principle proposes, is the soul of perfection of an object created be an individual or person as a character. Great literary masters had understood enough to cloak their characters in ambiguity, give them life and powers to traverse the landscape of the plot without ever being deciphered. Remain a mystery. The objective is to sustain the character, like a living one, as an evolving entity, in kinesis, with internal conflicts, as the narrative unfolds — to keep us interested

Ambiguity has another metaphysical dimension: “Agnosticism,” which is the intellectual doctrine and or attitude asserting the uncertainty of all claims to ultimate knowledge. By this token, most urban dwellers are agnostics, fueled by idealistic confusion, hesitation, atheism, distrust, misgivings, and suspicion. And it’s such uncertainty, perhaps, that forces the young to peopled urban environments, searching for reassurance and clarity, but, unbeknownst to them, they become the unwitting paradoxes, in their desperate denial of uncertainty, in their movement to live, becoming the very essence of ambiguity… and in that dichotomy the aesthetic wafts up for the sensible to feel and possibly see.