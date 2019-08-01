Another Way of Looking at Love (2015-2018) explores the interconnectedness of all life forms and supports a renewal of human relationships to each other, and to the natural and the spiritual worlds.

For some images, I create points of connection with elements from the same species—Japanese barberry or burdock, for example—while for others, I combine multiple species, such as golden rod and pokeweed or burning bush and pine trees. Points of connection create spaces, which represent areas where new realities can be envisioned. The depiction of unity, together with color and light, show the beauty and magic of the natural world.

Another Way of Looking at Love follows the belief that in our organic and spiritual essence, we are inextricably linked to each other and to Mother Nature. We are hardwired for connection and our elemental sameness unites us and transcends our apparent differences. Our wellness and the well-being of the world depend on healthy connections to each other and to the earth.

Another Way of Looking at Love is borne of awe for the power of nature, and seeks to reimagine our connection to one another, to the planet, and to the generative possibilities of the moment.

About Janelle Lynch

Janelle Lynch is an American large-format photographer with a 20-year career during which she has investigated themes of absence, presence, transcendence, and the life cycle through the landscapes and waterways of the United States, Mexico, and Spain. Her most recent series, Another Way of Looking at Love, which Charlotte Cotton said is “…full of delicate hope,” explores nature as a metaphor to consider the personal, societal, and environmental consequences of disconnection, and simultaneously, our inherent yearning for connection. She has been shortlisted for the Prix Pictet 2019, recognized as “the world’s leading prize for photography.”

Lynch received an MFA in Photography from the School of Visual Arts where she studied with Joel Sternfeld and Stephen Shore. In 2003, she completed the Master Class in Photography, a one-on-one tutorial with Shore at Bard College. From 2015-2018, while photographing Another Way of Looking at Love, Lynch studied perceptual drawing and painting with Graham Nickson at the New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting & Sculpture.

Her photographs are in museum collections including The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Museum of the City of New York; New York Public Library; Brooklyn Museum; George Eastman Museum; and the New-York Historical Society. She has three monographs published by Radius Books: Los Jardines de México (2010); AIGA award-winning Barcelona (2013), which also features her writings; and Another Way of Looking at Love (2018), which includes an essay by Darius Himes, International Head of Photographs, Christie’s.

Since 1999, Lynch’s work has been shown internationally. She has had one-person museum exhibitions at the Museo Archivo de la Fotografía (Mexico City), the Southeast Museum of Photography (Daytona Beach, FL), and the Burchfield Penney Art Center (Buffalo, NY). A solo exhibition of Another Way of Looking at Love will open at the Hudson River Museum (Yonkers, NY) in Fall 2019. In November 2019, the Prix Pictet exhibition of photographs by the 12 shortlisted artists will open at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and then tour globally.

Lynch’s work has appeared in international publications including The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Boston Globe, The Buffalo News, The Photo Review, Photo District News, photo-eye, L’Oeil de la Photographie, Photo-International, and La Vanguardia. She is a faculty member at the International Center of Photography and a frequent guest lecturer. She writes about photography for Afterimage, photo-eye, and The Photo Review. Lynch has received several awards and honors, including three 8×10 Film Grants from Kodak and artist residencies at Wave Hill, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, and The Hermitage Artist Retreat. She was a finalist for the Cord Prize, Santa Fe Prize for Photography, and Photo España Descubrimientos. [Official Website]