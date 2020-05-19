 
 

EuropeShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

This serie is about well dressed kids who seem to live in an decade some time before ours. Mostly they are emotionless with hint of melancholy, put into a scenery that often feels different.
5358 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

This serie is about well dressed kids who seem to live in an decade some time before ours.

Mostly they are emotionless with hint of melancholy, put into a scenery that often feels different. Out there. Those kids could look happy, the way they are dressed… they are not unhealthy, not poor. But they feel differently and moody. I havent had the chance to ask them, because they live in another dimension than we do.

For all shots we start with location and then use color-scheme to determine styling. The styling always has a retro vibe to make this images feel like they are really from some other time.I mostly cast girls who have experience with modeling, because of their knowledge it makes it easier to direct them. Also developing & scanning I do myself. So I really control these shoots from A to Z.

At this point the series Happy Kids is on-going. But I am preparing a second series which will take place in that same dimension but with 40-45+years women; project-titled A Mother like no-other.

About De Westelinck Smith

On March 3 – 1983 I was born at Antwerpen, Belgium. During my childhood and education I never really got in touch with any form of art. But I definitely was a kid with a great sense of imagination and fantasy. And I think I never really lost that feeling. It was much later during my life I discovered photography. I really enjoy movies and especially those with beautiful and interesting cinematography and narrative. Inspiration can come from music, movies, photography but just a location alone can be so inspiring, I immediately can visualize an entire scene happening.

Photography at first was very commercial for me. I started out in nightlife scene as a photographer in clubs. Weddings, concerts, festivals, events,… I did it all. It was only since the last two or three years that I felt I really needed to change my style. So it was then when I was thinking about portraits using narrative build with composition, styling, location, color schemes and so on. And it really took form when I decided to start shooting with a 4X5 large format analog camera. Using a large format camera really has learned me to take my time with each shot to make sure each detail is right there where it should be. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Mandala in Digital Integration Unconsciousness by Byoung Ho Rhee

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Francesco Scalici 16 min 1978
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaFeaturedHabitatFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Time To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

AsiaFeaturedStoryTime To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

Rohingya refugees by Joxe Inazio Kuesta

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryRohingya refugees by Joxe Inazio Kuesta

Swimmers; Spirit above waves by Jan Caga

EuropeFeaturedStorySwimmers; Spirit above waves by Jan Caga

Artistic nude; Water & Photography by Christophe Vermare

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeArtistic nude; Water & Photography by Christophe Vermare

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA