The photo captures a scene in real time. But at the time of taking, some aspects were invisible or were not noticed or evaluated.
This reveals new relationships, new facts and often the image acquires a new different conceptual meaning. The more arbitrary and accidental seems to be sometimes the photo frame, the more difficult it is to clarify its scene, that is the image itself. So images that are conceptually unclear and unspecified in their view, I “read” them again for an… instant redefinition ..

About Antonis Giakoumakis

He was born and raised in Chania, Crete. He lives now in Chalandri, Attica.He has been involved in photography (systematically) since 2012. Photography for him is all that he does not want to forget the moment he sees them, in the space every time he is there, moving, listening and observing.It may not be objective, but it can be a constant reminder that the world is not what we see. It’s creation, communication, storytelling. In other words, it is this indefinable and unclear that leads you to a personal approach to what you see, read or hear and try to analyze it without every time, succeeding! [Official Website]

 



