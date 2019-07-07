 
 

Many internet users these days wish to keep their anonymity and resort to hidden areas of World Wide Web (Darknet). One of the web-pages in the Darknet has anonymous Q&A service.
One of the web-pages in the Darknet has anonymous Q&A service. A peculiar thing is that the contents of many questions that are being asked there apparently contradicts the “protective” nature of their page; whereby the nature of the question itself is being corrupted and getting an answer tends to be more and more difficult.

 A similar contradiction can be found in a Russian landscape criss-crossed with fences: the construction, the height, the location and the camo-green color of the fencing are usually at odds with the protected assets and facilities  and form contrast with the environment. So by-streets formed by fences, fences surrounding other fences, freshly painted fancy railings around dilapidated buildings and land lots filled with rubbish are a common sight. Sometimes the fence’s construction falls short of the protection requirements. Irrationality of such protective measures suggests their unconsciousness and stereotypy, in other words, their habitualness.

Ilya Petrov (b. 1986) is a visual artist, photographer. Lives and works in Moscow, Russian Federation. Studied at the The Rodchenko Art School (Moscow), FotoDepartament, St. Petersburg. He is a member of The Russian Union of Art Photographers.

Habitual defense | Ilya Petrov
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

