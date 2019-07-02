I am a street photographer based outside Detroit, USA. My work spans the United States, Europe and Asia, where I shoot un-staged photos.

I look to find what I call the indecisive moment. All of my photographs look to answer this: how does a photograph create itself out of nothing? The stories that show themselves in front of me may only exist for a split second. But they are the same wherever they take place. My role is to help create them. “Not Very Clever, A Guide For The Unperplexed” is my current set of essays. Two chapters, “Unrequitted Love” and “It’s A Quiet Party Life” are excerpted here. These were shot in Taiwan, Hong Kong, New York, Detroit, Italy, London and elsewhere.

About Andy Kochanowski

Andy Kochanowski is a street photographer based outside Detroit, USA. Since 2007 his work has appeared in both solo and group exhibits in Detroit, London, Paris, Warsaw, Berlin, New York, Cardiff, Milan, San Francisco and elsewhere, at venues such as the London Street Photography Festival, SF StreetFoto Festival, Street Photo Milano, Miami Street Photography Festival, Paris Photo Month, and European Month of Photography in Berlin. He is a founding member of Burn My Eye, an international street photography collective. He makes frequent appearances at street photography festivals, and his work has been published in numerous print and web publications including Leica Blog, Mutant Space, Eyeshot, Radiate Magazine, Huck Magazine, and others.

It’s A Quiet Party Life

Unrequitted Love