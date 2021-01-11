The “national lock down” emphasizes distances and interiors them.
In this situation of isolation imposed to stem the Covid19, I am obliged to discover (or rediscover) the relationship with the closed and circumscribed space that my home represents: an acute sense of bewilderment and an everyday life that is not mine. An emptiness of space and time that slows down the flow of hours, actions and thoughts, which transfigures me into an environment that I have never felt mine before. The photographs are traces of me in this space, my “habit ergo sum” presence.
About Sara Camporesi
A young photographer who has always had a passion for art. For some time she has combined this interest with the spontaneity of the photographic storytelling, conceived not only as a classic account of experiences. But as a real story that with more personal and creative shots conveys the secret charm of urban places and museums, revealed through images and words like a “Phototeller “photographer narrator”. Photography is a search for the essential and takes us on an intriguing and philosophical journey into the most authentic intimacy of our lives as people. A moving humanity, where delicacy and discretion are the thread that holds everything together, towards an impalpable interiority. For some years she has also dealt with art and photography exhibitions for other creative and groups. [Official Website]
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.