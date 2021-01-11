Packaging makes the world go round. It’s the driver for more sales than one can imagine. It’s the reason why we chose one thing over another. As much as we, the individual customer, likes to say that we know and understand quality products, it’s in packaging and package design where we tip the scales on equally matched products.

In a world where the customer demands good quality, it’s often this that makes the sale. The problem with printing and packaging is that it’s traditionally not very easy to do. It’s basically taking a flat, two-dimensional image and getting it to apply to a three-dimensional object. It’s not as simple as one thinks, especially when you are dealing with hundreds of thousands or millions of units. Everything changed with high-speed digital printing. With this technology, one can reliably and repeatedly get the job done for multiple products and even multiple clients. It’s an absolute game-changer. Here’s how it works, and how it can work for you.

Progression in Tech

Back in the day, to get a design on a package, you needed to paint it. That was about it. You either had a logo that was easily etched, sketched, and reproduced. That changed with the printer, of course. There were plates and templates that allowed for the printing of stickers and logos to be printed on and stuck to the side of a package. In fact, we still see a lot of that to this day. Some people haven’t caught up to the times. The ease of high-speed retail display production is the next step in the logical progression of this field. With its existence, everything else is the second rate. If you look at Bennett Packaging, a company that specializes in high-speed digital printing, their processes are much more in-line with a tech company than any old box company. This is because they know how the market moves and how to move with it, hence the pioneering of high-speed digital printing in visual communications.

Speed = Productivity

The most revolutionary aspect of high-speed digital printing is, well, the speed. As much as that may be a no-brainer, it has massive implications in terms of production. Who is going to win, a company that can produce a quality image? Or a company that can make five in the same time frame? Clearly the latter. So when we talk about time in relation to packaging, speed gives a client a much easier time-table to work with. Not only that, if the company can get the product out to market quicker, perfectly packaged with their logo shining on the side, this allows them to get to saturate, sell, and start the process over again. That’s a godsend for food companies. Food has an expiration date. Why would a company spend time and money on a product that will just burn through more of a food’s expiration date? It makes sense to use high-speed digital printing services.

Detail and Definition

Aside from the speed, the technology allows for high definition images. This means that your packaging no longer has to look like a crate of bananas. You can customize any design you want. Do you want HD photographs on your packaging? That can be done. Do you want highly detailed art on your packaging? That can also be done. All of it can be achieved with high-speed digital printing. The amount of detail that you can put on these things is amazing. It opens the door for scaling. Let’s be real, it’s the packaging. But what we don’t want, especially from visual communication, is the limitation. There’s something about a good package that makes people stop and want to look at it. It can be art. We’ve seen it used as art. Why not do that for your company? It’s feasible. It’s fast. It can elevate a product if you so choose.

Easy Edits

Digital is a completely underrated tool of convenience. We may think that digital is less tangible. We may treat digital products as something that’s of less value than the brick and mortar, feel in your hands, an inherently more difficult option. That’s not true when it comes to package design. If you have any sort of issue, you want to be able to correct it. Digital artists pride themselves in detail. Sometimes deadlines push the design to a place that wasn’t expected. With digital printing, you don’t have to uproot the entire operation because of a change in design. You can just send an email. You can just deliver a flash drive. You can do so much to turn the tide of production around. It’s not completely set in stone. You have room to make mistakes. Now, mistakes cost money, yes. But compared to before? Additions and changes are a matter of sending a different file once you notice.

Easy Repairs

High-Speed digital printers themselves are also part of the innovation. They’re modeled after high-performance traditional presses but have the touch, feel, and operation of a home printer. It’s a happy medium between the two. Now, the performance aspect is not at all like that of a home printer. It’s lightyears ahead. But when it comes to service, parts, and some fixing? It’s more readily available. Companies that sell these high-speed digital printers are very receptive when it comes to service calls. They’re just that much easier to fix and maintain. Sure, you might be thinking: “why do I care?” You should care because things break down. If you have a project that needs to be done, if you have packages that need to be printed, and something breaks down, you don’t need to worry about it. You don’t need to worry about calls saying “there’s nothing we can do”. There’s always something that can be done. With high-speed digital printing, you can get more fixing done in less time, so it’s up and running before anything lags behind.

High-speed digital printing is the game-changer that we all desperately needed in this space. Delays, lack of detail, subpar products, and low-quality service plagued printing since day one. Now there’s a real, solid, and feasible leader in the industry. Have you tried it, yet?