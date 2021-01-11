 
 

NewsHigh-Speed Digital Printing is a Packaging Game Changer

Packaging makes the world go round. It’s the driver for more sales than one can imagine. It’s the reason why we chose one thing over another. As much as we, the individual customer, likes to say that we know and understand quality products, it’s in packaging and package design where we tip the scales on equally matched products. In a world where the customer demands good quality, it’s often this that makes the sale. The...

Packaging makes the world go round. It’s the driver for more sales than one can imagine. It’s the reason why we chose one thing over another. As much as we, the individual customer, likes to say that we know and understand quality products, it’s in packaging and package design where we tip the scales on equally matched products.

In a world where the customer demands good quality, it’s often this that makes the sale. The problem with printing and packaging is that it’s traditionally not very easy to do. It’s basically taking a flat, two-dimensional image and getting it to apply to a three-dimensional object. It’s not as simple as one thinks, especially when you are dealing with hundreds of thousands or millions of units. Everything changed with high-speed digital printing. With this technology, one can reliably and repeatedly get the job done for multiple products and even multiple clients. It’s an absolute game-changer. Here’s how it works, and how it can work for you. 

Progression in Tech

Back in the day, to get a design on a package, you needed to paint it. That was about it. You either had a logo that was easily etched, sketched, and reproduced. That changed with the printer, of course. There were plates and templates that allowed for the printing of stickers and logos to be printed on and stuck to the side of a package. In fact, we still see a lot of that to this day. Some people haven’t caught up to the times. The ease of high-speed retail display production is the next step in the logical progression of this field. With its existence, everything else is the second rate. If you look at Bennett Packaging, a company that specializes in high-speed digital printing, their processes are much more in-line with a tech company than any old box company. This is because they know how the market moves and how to move with it, hence the pioneering of high-speed digital printing in visual communications. 

Speed = Productivity 

The most revolutionary aspect of high-speed digital printing is, well, the speed. As much as that may be a no-brainer, it has massive implications in terms of production. Who is going to win, a company that can produce a quality image? Or a company that can make five in the same time frame? Clearly the latter. So when we talk about time in relation to packaging, speed gives a client a much easier time-table to work with. Not only that, if the company can get the product out to market quicker, perfectly packaged with their logo shining on the side, this allows them to get to saturate, sell, and start the process over again. That’s a godsend for food companies. Food has an expiration date. Why would a company spend time and money on a product that will just burn through more of a food’s expiration date? It makes sense to use high-speed digital printing services.

Detail and Definition 

Aside from the speed, the technology allows for high definition images. This means that your packaging no longer has to look like a crate of bananas. You can customize any design you want. Do you want HD photographs on your packaging? That can be done. Do you want highly detailed art on your packaging? That can also be done. All of it can be achieved with high-speed digital printing. The amount of detail that you can put on these things is amazing. It opens the door for scaling. Let’s be real, it’s the packaging. But what we don’t want, especially from visual communication, is the limitation. There’s something about a good package that makes people stop and want to look at it. It can be art. We’ve seen it used as art. Why not do that for your company? It’s feasible. It’s fast. It can elevate a product if you so choose.

Easy Edits 

Digital is a completely underrated tool of convenience. We may think that digital is less tangible. We may treat digital products as something that’s of less value than the brick and mortar, feel in your hands, an inherently more difficult option. That’s not true when it comes to package design. If you have any sort of issue, you want to be able to correct it. Digital artists pride themselves in detail. Sometimes deadlines push the design to a place that wasn’t expected. With digital printing, you don’t have to uproot the entire operation because of a change in design. You can just send an email. You can just deliver a flash drive. You can do so much to turn the tide of production around. It’s not completely set in stone. You have room to make mistakes. Now, mistakes cost money, yes. But compared to before? Additions and changes are a matter of sending a different file once you notice. 

Easy Repairs 

High-Speed digital printers themselves are also part of the innovation. They’re modeled after high-performance traditional presses but have the touch, feel, and operation of a home printer. It’s a happy medium between the two. Now, the performance aspect is not at all like that of a home printer. It’s lightyears ahead. But when it comes to service, parts, and some fixing? It’s more readily available. Companies that sell these high-speed digital printers are very receptive when it comes to service calls. They’re just that much easier to fix and maintain. Sure, you might be thinking: “why do I care?” You should care because things break down. If you have a project that needs to be done, if you have packages that need to be printed, and something breaks down, you don’t need to worry about it. You don’t need to worry about calls saying “there’s nothing we can do”. There’s always something that can be done. With high-speed digital printing, you can get more fixing done in less time, so it’s up and running before anything lags behind. 

High-speed digital printing is the game-changer that we all desperately needed in this space. Delays, lack of detail, subpar products, and low-quality service plagued printing since day one. Now there’s a real, solid, and feasible leader in the industry. Have you tried it, yet?

previous
New York; Red Hook by Lisa Cutler
next
Habito Ergo Sum by Sara Camporesi
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Chrysalis by Carlotta Gambato

ConceptEuropeChrysalis by Carlotta Gambato

Chrysalis, in nature, is the metamorphosis of the larva from its immature stage to the mature one, the imago. During this process, the pupa encloses himself in a silky shroud, defenseless.
Aryan Pramudito : Jakarta through my phone

AsiaB&WCityFeaturedAryan Pramudito : Jakarta through my phone

It was on sunny afternoon of March 2015. That was my first time I fall for street photography. It was a Shumay food hawker made me fall in love.
I am a dreamer by Carmelita Iezzi

ConceptEuropeI am a dreamer by Carmelita Iezzi

"I am a Dreamer" is a new project started in 2017, it is a conceptual series of surreal portraits interpreted in an ironic key and inspired by adolescence.
People, what else? by Ignacio Santana Padrón

B&WEuropeShotPeople, what else? by Ignacio Santana Padrón

From my beginnings in photography, I always felt especially attracted to capture images of people. However, I didn't want to make simple portraits with people posing or stolen photographs without practically no contact between them and me.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Feminine by Giorgio Di Maio

CityEuropeFeminine by Giorgio Di Maio

The project of The Hidden Harmony is the mystical and philosophical roots of Abstract Art transmigration into the Photography. Basically there is the rejection of materialism, the faith in progress and particularly the faith in the spiritual progress of the men. 
Illusionism Photographic by García de Marina

ConceptEuropeIllusionism Photographic by García de Marina

García de Marina discovered, in a very casual way, the world of photography: when he bought his first photo camera in 2010.
RANDOM STORIES
Time fragments by Gabor Dvornik

BioEuropeTime fragments by Gabor Dvornik

A hunter to trap those individual moments in life which can be sometimes rare to see and to feel. This means that it is probably time itself with what I am dealing from day to day.
Incognito by Hakim Boulouiz

B&WCityEuropeIncognito by Hakim Boulouiz

One of the most unusual ways would be being hidden, unknown, completely erased in urban dynamics, athe opposite of contemporary society’s pressure, hoping to find some peace and inner harmony.
To The Moon and Home by Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

ConceptEuropeTo The Moon and Home by Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

July 1969 - Lena and Denisa were enthusiastic and glued to the black and white TV watching the live broadcast of the Apollo 11 moonlanding... I don’t think there is a memory more burned into my brain than that of Apollo 11
Gilles Altieri director of Galerie Du Canon

DnaEuropeGilles Altieri director of Galerie Du Canon

The Galerie du Canon, founded in 2017 by Jacques Mikaélian and Gilles Altieri, represents contemporary and confirmed artists and develops a policy of promotion and support for young creation.
Mandala by Luigi Bussolati

BioEuropeMandala by Luigi Bussolati

A selection of uncut flowers. Like a mandala constructing beauty before it is swept away. We follow the spiral down to the nucleus and its impulse to return us to the world.
Chatting with Andrea Francolini

DnaEuropeChatting with Andrea Francolini

Since a young age my mother always exposed me to art. Any kind of art. Painting, sculptures, drawings, photography…so I was lucky to see a lot.
After his morning swimming by David Scouri

AsiaB&WShotAfter his morning swimming by David Scouri

Most people are looking for a quiet place, an island of sanity, in our existential space,and some of them find their sanity and balance closest to the sea. Some of them arrive early in the morning for a swim, a daily habit they apply every day of the year.
Huésped by Diego Moreno

AmericaStoryHuésped by Diego Moreno

I grew up in a family environment where domestic violence is one of the most marked circumstances in my life, the same setback that has made me constantly migrate.
Yemanja – Diosa del Mar by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WStoryYemanja – Diosa del Mar by Ana María Robles

The Goddess of the Sea festival, Yemanja, is celebrated every 2nd of February at Ramirez beach in Montevideo - Uruguay. Initially, the overall picture is chaotic, confusing, but I gradually begin to see a series of events that take place at all angles, starting with the beach, the sand and then and at sea.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date