Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Get To Work"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Micha Mettier-Switzerland
Top Photographer

Andre Miranda-Brazil
Top Photo

Joshua Chong-Singapore
Guru’s Top Pick


Amihay Shraga-Israel

Benő Csapó-Hungary

Bojan Anđelić-Serbia

Carlos Nuno Tojo-Norway

Colette van Eck-Netherlands


Dag Nystuen-Norway

Gal Meiri-United states

Francisco Coelho da Rocha-Portugal

Denilson Vasconcelos-Brazil

Dainius VI-Republic of Lithuania


Hossam Sadek-United States

Gareth Rowlands-United Kingdom

Janet Campbell-United States

Michelle Hubbard-United States

Zeljko Vajak-Croatia

Valérie Colombo-France

Tudor Cotitosu-Romania

Stefan Thorvardarson-Iceland

Reefe Snafu Robson-Australia

Rafael Barata-Switzerland

Péter Brantzen-Germany

Oscar Ågren-Sweden

Monique Tjon-Netherlands

Monika Hadlowska-Sweden

Milan Chalupa-Czechia

Portrait photography : Pure by Sandra van der Star

