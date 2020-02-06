 
 

AsiaConceptJaponism & Minimalism by Atom

Minimal expression produces maximum thinking. Atom's experience of visiting many countries resulted in the idea that "the answer is not one, everyone's answer is important."
7316 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Minimal expression produces maximum thinking. Atom’s experience of visiting many countries resulted in the idea that “the answer is not one, everyone’s answer is important.”

So what should be done to make people of different languages and ideas think about common issues? That is his expression of minimalism. By minimizing as in the design, the “population status of the year” is instantly recognized. By being easily compared to the population status of another year, various consciousnesses occur in the brain of the viewer, such as “Which was better?” “Why did this change come about?” Because it is a minimal expression, you can easily replace it with your own country, town, or village. The purpose of this project is to create more thoughts in the brain of the viewer.

About Atom

ATOM is a Japanese photographer. He traveled to 64 countries and met many cultures and people. The experience gained from the trip created his doubts. The fundamental question is “Why was I born in Japan at this time?”. Being away from Japan made me aware of my Japanese identity. I take a picture of the present age with a symbol of Japan and print it on handmade Japanese paper. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
GuruShots Photo Challenge : Get to work
next
Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Digital Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/qq3.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA