Minimal expression produces maximum thinking. Atom’s experience of visiting many countries resulted in the idea that “the answer is not one, everyone’s answer is important.”

So what should be done to make people of different languages and ideas think about common issues? That is his expression of minimalism. By minimizing as in the design, the “population status of the year” is instantly recognized. By being easily compared to the population status of another year, various consciousnesses occur in the brain of the viewer, such as “Which was better?” “Why did this change come about?” Because it is a minimal expression, you can easily replace it with your own country, town, or village. The purpose of this project is to create more thoughts in the brain of the viewer.

About Atom

ATOM is a Japanese photographer. He traveled to 64 countries and met many cultures and people. The experience gained from the trip created his doubts. The fundamental question is “Why was I born in Japan at this time?”. Being away from Japan made me aware of my Japanese identity. I take a picture of the present age with a symbol of Japan and print it on handmade Japanese paper. [Official Website]