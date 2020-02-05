Her portraits are an interest and curiosity about the person who stands in front of her. She loves to get connected with the people she portray.

Most of her portraits are children and young adults. Sandra believes that they don’t wear social mask. They are pure. She believes in purity and her images gives them a moment of being themselves. In this society people still do not show everything of themselves. They often wear social masks that conceals their actual thoughts. Our society encourages the wearing of masks. Masks are socially acceptable. They adapt to their environment, to their role they have at that moment. By not showing their true face, they can protect themselves not to get hurt. They don’t want to show their weakness. That makes them vulnerable and fragile.

But Sandra wants to show the vulnerability. She believes that being yourself is a not a weakness, but strong. It is very important for her to visualize the real character of the persons. She believes it is important that they can develop their own indentity. That they can be themselves. In her photography she is looking for that moment where people forget their mask. Besided vulnerability her portraits are also characterized by serenity, emptiness, fragility and stillness. Her images have a calm atmosphere.

She also likes to go out on the street with her camera. Sandra is completely relaxed through street photography. When she is at the street, she feels free. Important for her is to capture the real life. At the street she sees the moment she wants to capture. A moment that actually happens.It is pure and realistic. Her streetwork often resembles a still from a film. With her streetphotography she was awarded with an honourable mention by IPA.

About Sandra van der Star

Sandra van der Star is born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As a young child she loved to draw and to paint. But she decided to study first. After her study she worked in a financial business for many years. But her passion for art and being creative never went away. In 2014 she followed her heart and decided to study photography at the university of applied Photography. In 2016 she graduated. She is specialized in portrait photography.

Sandra exhibits her works in various places to give her work a stage. She also participates in photo competitions. In 2019 she was awarded by IPA with an honourable mention and nominated in 2018 for Child Photo Competition. [Official Website]