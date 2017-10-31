Green and blue by Ignacio Heras

And the green color that is associated with harmony and pleasantness.And that mixture of harmony and tranquility is what I look on my photos, that transmit relaxation.

Almost all the photos are sunrises and sunsets, which for me are magical moments of light and connection with nature.

About Ignacio Heras

Five years ago, he decided to leave his work after many years dedicated to the world of sport and fashion, and unite his true passions, photography, nature and travel. His photography stands out fundamentally for a great sensitivity when it comes to capturing a landscape or the expression of a face.Great lover of the nature, enjoys especially with photographic reports realized in diverse enclaves throughout the Spanish geography. [Official Website]