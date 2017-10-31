History of Russia by Makoveeva Svetlana

This project brings together 14 of the characters involved in the reconstruction of various periods of Russian history: from the 9th century when we find the earliest mention of the Ancient Russia, until the end of the second world war.

Each of them chose for favourite era and of modernity hashtags – keywords that most accurately reflect the spirit of the time.

None of the project participants would not want to live in the past, but they have a lot of ideas about what from the past can add to modern Russia.