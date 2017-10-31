History of Russia by Makoveeva Svetlana

This project brings together 14 of the characters involved in the reconstruction of various periods of Russian history: from the 9th century when we find the earliest mention of the Ancient Russia, until the end of the second world war.
Each of them chose for favourite era and of modernity hashtags – keywords that most accurately reflect the spirit of the time.
None of the project participants would not want to live in the past, but they have a lot of ideas about what from the past can add to modern Russia.
As shown by the interviews, people involved in historical reconstruction are aware of their national identity. An appeal to the pastgives people a greater sense of stability in the present. And, oddly enough, people in historical clothes look most harmoniously against the walls of a modern building and better integrated into the surrounding urban environment. This is partly a reflection of their inner state.
About Makoveeva Svetlana
Makoveeva Svetlana (24.03.1981) Studied at the Academy of documentary photography photojournalism “Fotografika” in SaintPetersburg. Working as a photojournalist in the newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda”. Finalist for The Everyday Heroine photography award-2017. The winner of the Russian contest of photojournalism in 2017. As the object for the documentary research is most interested in the theme of national identity.