The equilibrium that comes out from the tens and integration of differences, where the opposites converge completing themselves and the materiality falls to leave space to the spiritual presence, transform every shot in a travel through the space-time instances, instead of being the static representation of the place.Also the natural life express itself through perfect natural architectural elements, social conditions between species and genders, and influence of the ecosystem based elements, enjoying of a less filtered relation with the Harmony, innate and self-regulator, with the World breath with a little influence by the free will and artificial conditioning.

The photographic eye looks in particular, to a detail that give value to the existence and create access key to different reading levels among plans, volumes, colours, tensions and correspondence written into the being landscapes, discovering mystical roots.Like a mutable organism, each composition balances its external and internal balance on chromatic and geometric weights and, without any symmetrical axis on which to rest, it incorporates each constituent fragment according to the final semantic structure.In the awareness of the indecipherable Mystery of becoming, only faith in the spiritual progress of man pushes the photographer poet beyond the barrier of the phenomenon to decipher the infinite correspondences and the infinite relations of all realities in an indivisible Unity, in the certainty of being part of the All.

Water’s Pathways

“At the beginning was the word, translated Luther“ wrote Paul Klee in his Creative Confession.. A book that has this incipit: “ Art doesn’t repeat the sensitive things, but it shows. The graphic’s essence often brings, correctly, to the abstraction. […] The graphic’s basis elements are: points, linear energies, plans and spaces”.

Klee suggest three directrix: the line, the pure chiaroscuro, the pure color. The pure color runs across the other two. The pure chiaroscuro meets the line. The pure line is, instead, only measure. Only if you are an expert of already told istruments you can penetrate into the other dimensions that are: the construction of the object, the form of the photo as an extrapolation of the reality’s fragment which, thanks to the choice took by the occasional predisposition of artist, creates a composition that can express a content.

Trasplanting to the Photographie the expiramentation of Abstract Art renounced to paint the copy of the reality for express an other content, the photographer of The Hidden Harmony walk everywhere not looking at the phenomenon but paying attention to the lines, the chiaroscuri, the colors, the geometries and the shapes that are around him, because he must imagine the balanced relationship of the portions that he will close into the photographic frame to create a composition trasfering a sense of peace at the final reader of the art, the watcher of the photo.