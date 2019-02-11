The world is a living and dead matter. Each matter has its central point. The most important place, like the core of the earth.

The essence of seeing and understanding the world. Pleasure and wisdom. The focal point is energy, invisible to the eye. Emotions, thoughts and motivations. Sounds, noises and noises. This is the epicenter of the earthquake. The focal point is the ability to feel and see invisible things.

In the “Epicenter” project I have marked the field relevant to the reception of the visual image. The points are designed to direct the eye to the most important place of the picture and give a quick answer. They are to facilitate the interpretation of the image and show the energy field that is invisible to the human eye. To understand the essence of life one must look with imagination.

About Michał Konrad

Michał Konrad (born Michał Smuda), born in 1983 in Poland. Teacher by profession. Currently residing in Wodzisław Śląski. From an early age interested in visual arts, self-taught. He transmits his vision with a camera. His photographs balance on the edge of dream and reality, often taking on a surreal character. Since 2016, he has been making self-portraits, which constitute his emotional attitude to the surrounding world. In his photography Michał Konrad is looking for and discovering new methods of transmitting the visual image. In principle, his photographs are to exert a strong influence on the imagination. In 2017 he was selected in the debut project. The most talented Polish emerging photographers (according to the Debuts and Doc magazine). His photographs have been awarded at numerous prestigious competitions. He has exhibited collective and individual exhibitions, as well as numerous publications in Polish and foreign photographic magazines. [Official Website]