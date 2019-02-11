 
 

ConceptEuropeEpicenter by Michal Konrad

The world is a living and dead matter. Each matter has its central point. The most important place, like the core of the earth. The essence of seeing and understanding the world. Pleasure and wisdom. The focal point is energy, invisible to the eye.
6528 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The world is a living and dead matter. Each matter has its central point. The most important place, like the core of the earth.

The essence of seeing and understanding the world. Pleasure and wisdom. The focal point is energy, invisible to the eye. Emotions, thoughts and motivations. Sounds, noises and noises. This is the epicenter of the earthquake. The focal point is the ability to feel and see invisible things.

In the “Epicenter” project I have marked the field relevant to the reception of the visual image. The points are designed to direct the eye to the most important place of the picture and give a quick answer. They are to facilitate the interpretation of the image and show the energy field that is invisible to the human eye. To understand the essence of life one must look with imagination.

About Michał Konrad

Michał Konrad (born Michał Smuda), born in 1983 in Poland. Teacher by profession. Currently residing in Wodzisław Śląski. From an early age interested in visual arts, self-taught. He transmits his vision with a camera. His photographs balance on the edge of dream and reality, often taking on a surreal character. Since 2016, he has been making self-portraits, which constitute his emotional attitude to the surrounding world. In his photography Michał Konrad is looking for and discovering new methods of transmitting the visual image. In principle, his photographs are to exert a strong influence on the imagination. In 2017 he was selected in the debut project. The most talented Polish emerging photographers (according to the Debuts and Doc magazine). His photographs have been awarded at numerous prestigious competitions. He has exhibited collective and individual exhibitions, as well as numerous publications in Polish and foreign photographic magazines. [Official Website]

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

Epicenter | Michal Konrad

previous
Giorgio De Maio ; Contemporary Photography Exhibition
next
Direction by Shenyi Wang
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY