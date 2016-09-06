Gili Yaari : Stranded in Greece – Greece Refugee Crisis

Most of the migrants were coming from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq but also from other countries. They are fleeing wars and violence in their home countries in hope for a better future. The situation in Greece has grown complicated following a deal between the EU and Turkey in March 2016 that stipulates all new arrivals to Greece must either apply for asylum in the country or risk being sent back to Turkey.

The agreement has caused a bottleneck of people, particularly along the border with Macedonia at a makeshift camp in the village of Idomeni but also in many other places along Greece. Makeshift refugee camps appeared along the country in Piraeus Port, gas stations and abandoned buildings. Greek authorities started establishing camps for the migrants, mostly in military camps, in order to accommodate migrants in those camps. The future of these migrants is unclear, having no home to return to and no place to go. They are dependent on NGOs and volunteers, coming from all over the world, who provide most of their physical needs including tents, food, medicines and physical treatment. Handling Greece migrant crisis, as part of Europe’s migrant crisis, is a great challenge for the entire European community. It touches sensitive nerves and scars from distant dark times in Europe’s history. Time will tell how Europe will handle this crisis, the larger since the days of WWII. [Official Website]