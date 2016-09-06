Asia | Black & White | Featured | Journalism     2963 Views   

Gili Yaari : Stranded in Greece – Greece Refugee Crisis

A Syrian refugee kid stands in a field just next to Idomeni refugee camp at sunset. According to statistics provided by UNHCR Nearly 40% of migrants arriving into Greece in 2016 were children. *** Local Caption ***

Greece has become a flashpoint for the migrant crisis in Europe over the past year. More than 1 million people illegally crossed into Europe in 2015 alone, with some 800,000 of them arriving via Greece.

Most of the migrants were coming from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq but also from other countries. They are fleeing wars and violence in their home countries in hope for a better future. The situation in Greece has grown complicated following a deal between the EU and Turkey in March 2016 that stipulates all new arrivals to Greece must either apply for asylum in the country or risk being sent back to Turkey.

The agreement has caused a bottleneck of people, particularly along the border with Macedonia at a makeshift camp in the village of Idomeni but also in many other places along Greece. Makeshift refugee camps appeared along the country in Piraeus Port, gas stations and abandoned buildings. Greek authorities started establishing camps for the migrants, mostly in military camps, in order to accommodate migrants in those camps. The future of these migrants is unclear, having no home to return to and no place to go. They are dependent on NGOs and volunteers, coming from all over the world, who provide most of their physical needs including tents, food, medicines and physical treatment. Handling Greece migrant crisis, as part of Europe’s migrant crisis, is a great challenge for the entire European community. It touches sensitive nerves and scars from distant dark times in Europe’s history. Time will tell how Europe will handle this crisis, the larger since the days of WWII. [Official Website]

Refugee children are playing near a neon sign reads Welcome to Greece!, at the Hotel Hara, a roadside bungalow in the village of Evzoni, seven kilometres south of the Greek Macedonian border. The gas station and sorroundings of Hotel Hara have become a makeshift refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
Tents are placed on the docks and on the rails in the old train station of Idomeni. As of end of April, 2016 there were around 12,000 migrants in Idomeni refugee camp, at the Greek-Macedonian border. *** Local Caption ***
Refugee women are pushing strollers and an elder man pushes a wheelchair as they pass next to man who stand in line for food distribution at Idomeni refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
Afghan refugees pray at the dock in Piraeus Port, Athens.
Some thousands of refugees, arriving from Turkey through the Greek islands, on their way up North, were stranded in the port as the Northern Greek – Macedonian border has been closed. *** Local Caption ***
The E1 passengers terminal in Piraeus Port has become a shelter for hundresds of refugees. *** Local Caption ***
An Afghan elder refugee rests near his tent, located under a road bridge, in Piraeus Port. *** Local Caption ***
Syrian refugee children play near their family tent, located under a road bridge, in Piraeus Port. *** Local Caption ***
Pakistani refugees in an abandoned building, where they live, at Hotel Hara makeshift refugee camp, in the village of Evzoni, seven kilometres south of the Greek-Macedonian border. *** Local Caption ***
A refugee child sleeps on his mother as she sits on the ground in Victoria Square, Athens. Victoria Square is an place where refugees gather in Athens under the close watch of Greek Police. *** Local Caption ***
Boxes of toys and shoes at ‘The Warehouse’ in Polykastro, Northern Greece. The Warehouse is operated by local and foreign volunteers, collecting supplies from all over the world for distribution to refugees. As the Greek authorities fail to provide refugees` needs, many NGOs and volunteers operate to provide their very basic needs.
Refugees are walking past an advertising bilboard at the Eko gas station near Polykastro, Northern Greece. The gas station, located on the highway leading to the Northern border has become a large makeshift refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
Refugee tents are located just next to the gas pumps, at the gas station of Hotel Hara, a roadside bungalow in the village of Evzoni, seven kilometres south of the Greek-Macedonian border. *** Local Caption ***
A Syrian refugee child looks through a bus window on a man who reaches his hand towards him, in Piraeus Port, waiting to be transfered with his family to Skaramagas Camp. *** Local Caption ***
Tents and refugees in Nea Kavala camp, located in a military base in Northern Greece, are seen through the fence surrounding the camp. Greek authorities started establishing camps along the country in order to provide accommodation for migrants. These camps are established mostly in military camps where shelter, food and medical treatment are provided to the migrants.
An abandoned building wall is decorated with graffity at Idomeni refugee camp, at the Greek-Macedonian border. *** Local Caption ***
Tents are placed on the docks and on the rails in the old train station of Idomeni. As of end of April, 2016 there were around 12,000 migrants in Idomeni refugee camp, at the Greek-Macedonian border. *** Local Caption ***
A refugee women, carying a baby, walks on the rails as other wowen sit on the dock and people light fire for cooking at the old train station in Idomeni refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
A syrian refugee looks through the window of an abandoned train cabin, where he lives in a small sleeping chamber at the old train station in Idomeni refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
A syrian refugee looks through the window of an abandoned train cabin, where he lives in a small sleeping chamber at the old train station in Idomeni refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
A refugee walks in the hall of an abandoned building in Idomeni old train station at Idomeni refugee camp. *** Local Caption ***
