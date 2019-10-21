The Historical Football was born in Florence in the 16th century and it is a combination of soccer, rugby and wrestling world that nowadays is played in historical costumes.

The main feature is the hard fighting. Two teams have 27 players on each side and each game lasts 50 minutes. No substitutions are allowed. The ball is thrown into the centre of the pitch, and the teams descend on it in an effort to gain possession and kick it over a fence at the opposing team’s end of the field. What sets it apart from other games is that the game is based on the fight.

Four teams take part in the Florentine Calcio Storico, each representing a different neighborhoods of the city: Santa Maria Novella (red), Santa Croce (blue), Santo Spirito (white), and San Giovanni (green). Semi-finals take place early in June and the finals are held on June 24th, the feast day of Florence’s patron saint, John the Baptist.The winning team used to take home a butchered calf. There’s no official prizegiving or medal ceremony. The players play for glory.

About Marco Ponzianelli