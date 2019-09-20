India is blessed with diverse culture and each region has its own traditional and festivals they celebrate with proud and joy. Gangasagar Mela, spiritual and cultural event is one of such festival of India celebrated mid January every year attracts thousands of pilgrimage from all around the country.

The hosting state of West Bengal receives this fair with great pride and with devout. Held during the winter time, it finds thousands of devotees coming over to seek righteousness at Sagar Island’s southern tip in West Bengal. This is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims who look forward to this day. Ganga is regarded as the holiest river in Hindu religion. It is said that by taking a holy dip in her lap, it cleanses your sin. This is the reason why it is held during the winters. The water is cold but the devotees still take the dip to find renaissance as it is the most auspicious day in every year. Gangasagar Mela is regarded as the second largest throng fair in human history (Kumbha Mela is said to hold the highest number of pilgrims in India). Gangasagar fair is primarily a Hindu festive. It is said that the Gangasagar has seen its importance from Mahabharata time. The virtue of purification of soul and evil deeds appealed every Hindu, and they practice the same. I tried to capture some religious activities during my visit in every year on the auspicious time of holy dip.