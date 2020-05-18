 
 

B&WEuropeFrom my window by Ignacio Santana

From my window Is not easy. When you are used to travelling, going out with your friends, exercising, bathing on the beach, having a drink on a terrace, etc., that is, when you are used to living...change that is not easy so thanks for stay home! 
This surreal situation has made us stay home, for ourselves and for others, and some of us have taken to work like we never thought we would. I’m an emergency room nurse…and no, it’s not easy. But I am convinced that we will live again, perhaps in a different way, but possibly we will be better…at least, I hope and wish. These days of confinement, after returning from work, I have tried to relax and think that soon we will return to travel, hug and take photos…although I can not help but think of those places on my island that I photographed a long time ago and that now I cannot even to visit. I live on the island of Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands…therefore, I am isolated on an island, this means that I am doubly isolated. As a good canary, I like to fly, visit new places and return to this land of mine. 

But it comforts me to think that my island is beautiful and that I can see it again by reviewing my photographs. Some of these photographs were taken when I still did not master certain photographic techniques very well, but now I consider them a real treasure. I have titled this project “From my window” because somehow it is something like looking through my particular window and revisiting those places on my island with each photograph. I imagine them as I photographed them at the time, calm, serene and with almost no person. Most of the photographs I present are related to the sea, because the islanders have a close relationship with our sea, logically. It is a good time to relax, think and decide what we are going to do with our lives tomorrow…take advantage of it! You know, if we want to change the world we must start by changing ourselves. Never lose Hope! [Official Website]



