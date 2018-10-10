Fotofever paris, first international art fair dedicated to contemporary photography, returns to the Carrousel du Louvre from the 8th to 11th November 2018.

For its 7th Parisian edition, fotofever will present to the 12,000 expected visitors a larger program with 100 exhibitors representing 2/3 solo shows and 250 French and international artists, with always the same ambition to show the diversity of contemporary photography and encourage collection!

60% of exhibitors are foreign galleries with 20 countries represented, most notably Italy with Passagi Arte Contemporanea and Galleria L’Affiche, South Korea with AN Inc., Spain with Fifty Dots Gallery, France with Galerie Goutal et Galerie Photo12, as well as Canada with Youn Gallery.

For the 160th anniversary of the Franco-Japanese diplomatic relations, fotofever will honour the fascinating Japanese photographic scene with a programme focused on Japan, and welcomes 10 Japanese galleries such as Einstein Studio, LibroArte, Gallery Suchi and tezukayama gallery.

Japan is also a source of inspiration to numerous non-Japanese artists such as César Ordóñez and his series Ashimoto (“feet” in Japanese), subject of the official 2018 poster.

New this year, fotofever launches its first edition of the YOUNG TALENTS FOTOFEVER PRIZE with Dahinden, a springboard offering to three young artists their first exhibition in an international art fair, produced by the printing lab Dahinden. Fotofever will also continue to welcome partner prizes, such as the Objetif Femmes Prize of the FotoMasterclass Prize, with laureates presented at fotofever paris 2018.

True to its mission of discovery and accompanying emerging actors in the photography field, fotofever launches The Hive, a new section in the fair composed of 40 starter walls : walls at a small price, allowing young galleries to participate to their first fair and more established galleries to present their young talents.

Photographers Cédric Delsaux / Susan Derges / Jean-Marie Ghislain / Maggie Lambert / Rut Blees Luxemburg / Peter Mathis / Uwe Ommer / César Ordóñez / Ben Rivers / Simon Roberts / Helen Sear & others