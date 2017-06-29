Five minutes with Zuzu Valla

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

My name is Zuzana Valla, I am from Slovakia, currently living in England for almost 10 years. I came to England because of my sister and brother. They were already here and I really missed them a lot. [Official Website]

How did you get interested in photography?

When I was a little, my grandfather was a keen amateur photographer, shooting in black and white. My grandmother used to colour paint all those black and white photographs by special painting method, which I learned from her when I was 8. I remember being amazed by their fantastic cooperation every time I watched them working together. I loved it. That time I wasn’t even thinking that photography could become my life…

I got more involved in photography two decades later after I realised that I really enjoyed capturing a life around me by my mobile phone. That time, there were no mobile phones with a good camera on the market, therefore, after trying three different mobiles, I have decided to purchase my first DSLR camera. It was Canon which changed my life.

Have any artist/photographer inspired your art?

Nowadays I mostly focus on a portrait photography. I love to work with females because of the way they are expressing their emotions. I am a big fan of the street photography and as I enjoy traveling, one day I would like to do photoshoots in streets of my favourite European towns and cities. Having my favourite street photographers really motivates me to carry on working on new projects as much as possible. I admire them. I would like to mention my personal top two street photographers; Henri Cartier-Bresson and Bill Cunningham. I have read Mr. Cunningham’s biography and I fell in love with his passion for fashion and his unique point of view.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

Believe or not I am not really a big user of Photoshop. I mostly use very simple editors, some of them are just a basic online editors.Natural light is my best friend. In combination with beautiful place and naturally looking model nicely dressed for the day, that is my favourite setup. I prefer to take my pictures inside rather than outside, especially inside of an older building with some character. Arches, solid doors, big old wooden framed windows, sometimes a mosaic.

Describe your ideal photographic situation

Great place, cool dresses, everybody is in a good mood and I am drinking my favourite soy late. Combination of all of it always create an unique photographic atmosphere which I love.

How much preparation do you put into taking a photography?

At the start of each session I always spend some time with my models.