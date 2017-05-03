Fade Point by Lorenzo Papadia

These images come into my beaches of southern Italy, a land of the south, called Salento.

The work is titled “Fade point”, which can also be intended as the point of disappearence.

This is because Lorenzo believes in the strong evanescence of things, beyond the appearance of which everything ceases to be “true.” In the digital age we are all obsessed by the high fidelity of the image, the so-called “quality”. He believe photography should be lacking in the perfection of its materiality. He think the instant photography today may turn away from this “surplus visibility”, provinding us a more poetic view as it envelopes the concept in a veil of mystery and secrecy… As you can see there are pictures in which all the architectures (man made) and the colors dominate the scene. the sea, almost always is the background, recall the flow of thoughts, in a dreamlike manner…

About Lorenzo Papadia

Lorenzo lives and works in Italy as a photographer. His work takes inspiration from traditional italian neorealistic conceptual photography. He creates themed series of pictures, starting from an accurate analysis of reality, taking pictures of common objects, indoor environments, or urban places.

His reality is resorted out through my camera, so that it can reflect the great chaos generated by our life nowadays, which usually results in over elaborated pictures.

Photography can still be able to make people reflect and allow them to create peace of mind, a piece far away from the chaos generated by what television and cinema want us to obey to in the modern era.

Lorenzo thinks a photographer’s role is to give the observer all the instruments they to analyze details, even common ones, which are usually ignored as the sight flies through other distractions.

His aim is focus on details as if he was a child, amazed by ever new things the world has to offer. In other words, taking pictures becomes a further step in perceiving things so that he can get through their essence.

At the moment Lorenzo takes pictures are taken with analog cameras . The Polaroid and it’s film help me in overtaking reality, making the result more similar to a painting. I love the fastness of this medium, what I can synthesize thanks to it, thanks to its simplicity. He loves the world of art, metaphysical paintings. His work was exhibited in Bruxelles, at the “European Parliament” in 2012. In October, he won the “Impossible Talent Prize” during the ISO 600 photo-festival, in Milan. In 2015 his work was mentioned in Sony Photography Awards. Lorenzo exhibited in Classic Camera Gallery in Lecce, and Sakura Galerie in Paris.