“Escape” is devoted to several years of my life when I did not want to deal with my feelings, being not ready to be sincere with myself.

I’ve been working as a photographer for a magazine and a real estate company, riding my black Vespa through the city, videotaping a psychedelic metal band, and I was in love.

She was so beautiful, climbing on the roof wearing a dress and with a strange ornament on her neck. Fearless and wild.

I was always running somewhere or photographing something, but I was not ready to be alone with myself. The white side of this period was that at the moments of my escape I felt the brightest joy. Hitchhiking in Europe, and when I plunged into music and fell in love, I was dissolved and felt free. I visited hundreds of interesting places, met talented people and saw the world from different angles.

Star-filled sky over a bonfire in the mountains, sparks flying up to the glittering meteors.

The black side was that it all ended quickly, leaving only the void behind. My friend whom I have known since childhood, has died. Everything was falling apart, like a house of cards. The reality was that inside me there were tons of unspoken words and unexpressed feelings. And I did not want to see them. It was painful to give up the illusions of the beauty of escape. I was left alone for a long time and learned to live with myself. Surrounded with attention before, I did not notice how I became naive.

I chose photos taken in moments of vivid emotions, all of them are connected by one line. I think it was a period of my life when I was unable to cope with the pain, and scared to be alone, but the feeling of the beauty of the world never left me. It was a desperate and lovely experience at the same time, and I am grateful for Escape.

About Roman Sokolov

Roman Sokolov was born in Leningrad in 1989. He began to study visual arts in 2004. Art and documentary photography plays an important role in his life, the key themes of the author are interaction with the environment and the ecology of mind. [Official Website]