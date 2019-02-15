 
 

B&WConceptEuropeEscape by Roman Sokolov

"Escape" is devoted to several years of my life when I did not want to deal with my feelings, being not ready to be sincere with myself. I've been working as a photographer for a magazine and a real estate company, riding my black Vespa through the city, videotaping a psychedelic metal band, and I was in love.
44420 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

“Escape” is devoted to several years of my life when I did not want to deal with my feelings, being not ready to be sincere with myself.

I’ve been working as a photographer for a magazine and a real estate company, riding my black Vespa through the city, videotaping a psychedelic metal band, and I was in love.

She was so beautiful, climbing on the roof wearing a dress and with a strange ornament on her neck. Fearless and wild. 

I was always running somewhere or photographing something, but I was not ready to be alone with myself. The white side of this period was that at the moments of my escape I felt the brightest joy. Hitchhiking in Europe, and when I plunged into music and fell in love, I was dissolved and felt free. I visited hundreds of interesting places, met talented people and saw the world from different angles.

Star-filled sky over a bonfire in the mountains, sparks flying up to the glittering meteors.

The black side was that it all ended quickly, leaving only the void behind. My friend whom I have known since childhood, has died. Everything was falling apart, like a house of cards. The reality was that inside me there were tons of unspoken words and unexpressed feelings. And I did not want to see them. It was painful to give up the illusions of the beauty of escape. I was left alone for a long time and learned to live with myself. Surrounded with attention before, I did not notice how I became naive.

I chose photos taken in moments of vivid emotions, all of them are connected by one line. I think it was a period of my life when I was unable to cope with the pain, and scared to be alone, but the feeling of the beauty of the world never left me. It was a desperate and lovely experience at the same time, and I am grateful for Escape. 

About Roman Sokolov

Roman Sokolov was born in Leningrad in 1989. He began to study visual arts in 2004. Art and documentary photography plays an important role in his life, the key themes of the author are interaction with the environment and the ecology of mind. [Official Website]

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

Escape | Roman Sokolov

previous
Black World by Erberto Zani
next
Plastic Paradise by Aga Szydlik
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY