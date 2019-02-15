 
 

AfricaB&WStoryPlastic Paradise by Aga Szydlik

The archipelago of San Blas comprises of over 360 tiny, coral reef islands, about half a mile from the mainland of the Isthmus of Panama and stretching to the borders of Colombia.
4869 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The archipelago of San Blas comprises of over 360 tiny, coral reef islands, about half a mile from the mainland of the Isthmus of Panama and stretching to the borders of Colombia.

San Blas islands are nearly at the water level and as the global shifts in temperature accelerate, the low lying archipelago is under the threat of being sunk by the sea. The indigenous people, Guna Yala, who 200 years ago left the mainland of Panama to escape malaria, inhabit San Blas.  Currently, Guna people are facing a tough reality of either abandonment of their ancestral way of life and moving to the mainland, or staying and risking losing their well-preserved culture and homes to the sea. In addition to the threat of becoming climate refugees, Guna people face an ecological disaster, as there is no waste removal program and tiny islands are filled with rubbish. Guna are containing plastic waste as much as they can, however, every wave washing over the island shore washes the rubbish out into the open sea. [Official Website]

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

Plastic Paradise | Aga Szydlik

previous
Escape by Roman Sokolov
next
The state of britain by David Barrett
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY