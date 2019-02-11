Direction is a fine art photography project to display the high contrast of light and shadow.

In this project, I am looking for the charm of light and shadow. Unlike projects I created before, I am paying more attention to the details of the light and shadow in this project. While I no longer photograph the whole building, the subject matter will still be architecture with B-W hue because I think it is good to show the contrast between light and shadow. I will try to capture the beauty of the building that is enhanced by the weave of sunlight.

About Shenyi Wang

Shenyi Wang (b. 1993, Henan, China) started his photography career 6 years ago. He received his BA in Film Production in 2015 and currently pursuing his MFA degree in Photography in Academy of Art University. His emphasis on photography is fine art photography. With 6 years of studying and practicing photography, he is confident that he is capable of doing different kinds of works. [Official Website]