Minimalistic Artwork by Jefflin

I like black and white photography, of course as well as colour photography. This is project regarding my inner world of my black and white photography. I never resist colour photography, it’s only that black and white allows me to see more colours.

In front of the great scene, I often imagined that all objects on earth refract different colours due to the sun.

If there is no sun, all worldly objects would be black and white. When all things are colourless but only in black and white, what kind of world would that be… For example, when you see a colourful scenery, you would say, “wow, how beautiful it is!” And if I ask you what is the thing that particularly attracted you? You may suddenly question yourself what is that beautiful thing, or is that the colour that attracts you? Or the little red house? Or the evening sunset? Or the glittering sea that attracts you? We have been surrounded by this colourful world, and often forget about their true “colour”. My photography is to deliver this message, “when the world lacks colour, what kind of world would it be?” A world that allows us to remain silent…

I usually choose places which are neat and clean, not too much debris, such as the snowy Hokkaido; Iceland with there full of nature scenery; seaside with much creative space; isolated stone; tree and island, which always become my shooting objects. I personally love to shoot in Japan, as it is clean, tidy, and properly planned, particularly Hokkaido, a place where I shot frequently. The snowy Hokkaido is very quiet and clean, uneven ground was covered under thick snow, which made the object more obvious.

Regardless of the photography theme, landscape, seascape, long exposure, human life style and so on, I would stand on my principle; that is not to leave until I get my desired outcome. After seeing my photos, people thought that I have a lot of opportunities. But I told them that these are the outcomes of doing much waiting. For example, when shooting for seascape with more cloud and less blue sky, I need to wait until some of the clouds dispersed. Or coincidently it was sunrise when you just wanted to shoot, and since I do not like the sun coming direct into my lens, I have to wait for the sun to rise up high before I shoot. The changes of weather play a big part on my entire production, which is not easy to retouch during the post-production process.

Talking about people, they are usually the complementary productions rather than the main object. I remember there was a time when I wanted to take a photo of a hut in the middle of the sea in Bali and usually with people sitting there, I would wait until all of them left before shooting. While waiting, I tried to add these people into my production. The effect did surprise me. Of course, my main focus is still landscape photography, so most of the times, people would thought that these are some additional concepts. But I have to emphasize here that I do not resist portrait. In contrary, I take note of the visual effects that the acts of people would bring to the environment.

About Jefflin

Jefflin is a fine art photographer from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. His completed Bachelor of Business Management in a local British University in Malaysia. And he have taken one year photography course in local Photography Academy. Jefflin specialising in monochrome and long exposure photography. His minimalistic landscape and architectural works are mesmerizing.

Jefflin is very much identified with Alfred Stieglitz’s famous quote: “An artist is trying to express his inner world by using objects from the outside world as symbols. It is not what you capture that matters, it is how you interpret it that matters and will elevate it from snapshot to a work of art”. For him, photography is not just to record reality, but it is about transforming the scene into a piece of art through digital postproduction. In Jefflin’s view, modern technology has substantially simplified the access to art. Thanks to digital devices it is literally at everyone’s fingertip. His ultimate goal is not the public’s compliment; the quest for beauty lies deep inside his heart. [Official Website]