Inspiring and practical, our magazine has become a must for the best professionals in the industry. You must be interested if you want to develop your professional portfolio in this sector.

Dodho magazine is a work of art printed on high-quality paper; each edition of our magazine is a real dare and a challenge for thousands of photographers who present their candidacies in each edition. Dodho Magazine is today a reference for photographers who demand adequate supports to present and promote their work.

In this edition, we have the honour of publishing the photographers’ works, David Shedlarz, Rana Young, Alain Licari, Annick Donkers, Seb Agnew, Anne Mason-Hoerter, Without a doubt, some of them, ambitious projects and with a marked personal stamp. As in each edition, we will present the six selected photographers by our professional and committed jury, to the best galleries, festivals and professionals in the photographic industry.

PRINT EDITION DIGITAL EDITION

David Shedlarz | Cover | Having had a proclivity for art at an early age, I pursued a dual major in college, Fine Arts and Economics. My first passion was painting but my path took me to a long corporate career. I put down my brush and picked up a camera. I’m a mathematician by nature and find the underpinnings of the medium format and technical cameras challenging. My interests span street portraiture, nightscapes and landscapes. In the last five years, I have dedicated myself to the pursuit of a professional career in photography. Born in the Bronx, NY, I feel at home in the heart of a busy city. The constant motion of the streets and all of its inhabitants inspires me.I aspire to capture enduring portraiture of real people in their environments going about the tasks of everyday life.

Seb Agnew | Grown – Syncope – Epiphany | Seb Agnew (born 1986) is an award-winning photo artist based in Hamburg, Germany. Within staged images, he creates hyperrealistic sceneries which explore the human psyche and our modern society. Set design, lighting and composition play a major role in his photographic work. Seb loves cinematic and mysterious settings as well as moments of disorientation and lonesome reflection. Depending on the concept, he transforms whole rooms or builds his locations completely as miniature sets in which he later integrates his life-size models.During his studies of “Audiovisual Media” in Stuttgart, Germany, Seb specialised in photography and post production to lay the foundations of his future work. In order to pass on his skills professionally, he later studied “Vocational Education” at the university of Hamburg, Germany.

Rana Young | The rug´s topography | Rana Young is a Visiting Assistant Professor in the School of Art at the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA). Rana holds an MFA in Studio Art from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where she was an Othmer Fellow and a BFA in Studio Art from Portland State University. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, as well as published online by PDN, Hyperallergic, VICE, Huffington Post, British Journal of Photography, and The New York Times, among others. Rana launched PHOTO–EMPHASIS, an online platform for highlighting contemporary works made by photography educators, students, and practitioners, with Alec Kaus in June 2017. In collaboration with Kris Graves Projects, she published her first monograph, The Rug’s Topography, in 2019.

Alain Licari | Did & Sons – Blowin´in the wind | Born in France, I’ve lived in Spain and now enjoy a life in New York City. A self-taught photographer, I am inspired by traditional black-and-white humanist photography, particularly the great masters like Sebastiao Salgado and Raymond Depardon; Mary Ellen Mark, Robert Franck or Dorothea Lange.Traveling around the globe, I create photo essays that cross art photography with photojournalism. I attach importance to producing an elegant photo in a geographical, social and humanistic context, with an emphasis on the latter. By catching the eyes of another, I seek a moment and a connection—in the humblest way—with the human soul. Even more, I want these simple shots of everyday life to raise questions.

Anne Mason – Hoerter | Canned food | Anne Mason-Hoerter is a Canadian photographer who experiments with the combining of multiple image scans and digital data in the areas of Food and Botanics. A form of Hypercollage in which a final image can contain over 100 single images. She was captivated very early on by extreme photographic manipulation techniques as a photographic student at the Ontario College of Art. Still today, Anne is in a continual search for unconventional ways in which to present food and botanical subject matter. Her images have been described, by many, as that of swaying between reality and surrealism. Her photographic imagery have won numerous international awards from across a variety of genres, especially in food advertising. She was shortlisted for 3 consecutive years as Wildlife Photographer of the Year at the National History Museum, London.

Annick Donkers | Un-identified | Annick Donkers is a documentary photographer from Antwerp, Belgium who currently lives and works in Mexico City. After obtaining a Masters’ degree in Psychology, she decided to specialize in photography. She has received a grant from the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2008 and was selected to participate in the 2008 Seminar on Contemporary Photography at the Centro de la Imagen in Mexico City. Her work has been published (VICE, Dodho, Phases Magazine, Yet Magazine, All About Photo amongst others) and exhibited internationally (Benaki Museum Ahens, Fotomuseo Cuatro Caminos Mexico, Somerset House London, Museo Universitario del Chopo Mexico, Mexican Embassy and Embassy of the USA in Brussels amongst others).