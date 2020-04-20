New Year’s Dutch Craziness’ Every year, thousands (50.000) of people test their limits by diving into the freezing waters of the North Sea on the first day of the year.

The New Year’s Dive, or Nieuwjaarsduik, is said to be a typical Dutch tradition (although there are other countries that host New Year’s Dives). Dutch people gather in the morning on many of the country’s beaches to plunge together into the icy waters. It is said to be an empowering experience and the ideal way to begin the new year in a refreshing way. The morning starts with a hot cup of the traditional pea soup. Under the watchful eye of the warmly dressed fans, the bravest run first into the sea, followed by families and children. Then total chaos is created by people running out of the sea and new ones running in. Children have to be careful not to be run over . . . Then it’s time to get dressed again . . .

About Joke de Jager

De Jager commenced her creative career as purchaser for interior design at Mag. ‘The Bijenkorf’, after which she decided to shift her focus onto Garden- and Landscape Architecture, specialising in Green Spaces Heritage.

During her studies she discovered her passion for highlighting the colour riches of shades of ‘green’ and she decided to complete her education by a brief follow-up study at the renowned Amsterdam Photography Academy.

De Jager grew up in Heiloo, The Netherlands, as daughter of a flowerbulbgrower and lived in Bergen aan Zee for fifteen years. Her love for the sea and for ‘green’ is clearly identifiable in her photographic art, in which experts say she continues to surprise with detailed images and a unique blending of natural colours. [Official Website]