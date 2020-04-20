 
 

B&WEuropeStoryNew Year’s Dutch Craziness by Joke de Jager

New Year's Dutch Craziness' Every year, thousands (50.000) of people test their limits by diving into the freezing waters of the North Sea on the first day of the year. 
8166 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

New Year’s Dutch Craziness’ Every year, thousands (50.000) of people test their limits by diving into the freezing waters of the North Sea on the first day of the year. 

The New Year’s Dive, or Nieuwjaarsduik, is said to be a typical Dutch tradition (although there are other countries that host New Year’s Dives). Dutch people gather in the morning on many of the country’s beaches to plunge together into the icy waters. It is said to be an empowering experience and the ideal way to begin the new year in a refreshing way. The morning starts with a hot cup of the traditional pea soup. Under the watchful eye of the warmly dressed fans, the bravest run first into the sea, followed by families and children. Then total chaos is created by people running out of the sea and new ones running in. Children have to be careful not to be run over . . . Then it’s time to get dressed again . . .

About Joke de Jager

De Jager commenced her creative career as purchaser for interior design at Mag. ‘The Bijenkorf’, after which she decided to shift her focus onto Garden- and Landscape Architecture, specialising in Green Spaces Heritage.

During her studies she discovered her passion for highlighting the colour riches of shades of ‘green’ and she decided to complete her education by a brief follow-up study at the renowned Amsterdam Photography Academy.

De Jager grew up in Heiloo, The Netherlands, as daughter of a flowerbulbgrower and lived in Bergen aan Zee for fifteen years. Her love for the sea and for ‘green’ is clearly identifiable in her photographic art, in which experts say she continues to surprise with detailed images and a unique blending of natural colours. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Disabled in Rwanda by Lukasz Sokol
next
The artistic energy; Ignis Fatuus by Alexandra Gataeva

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA