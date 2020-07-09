 
 

B&WEuropeStoryDia & sons Blowin´s the wind by Alain Licari

Dia & Sons _ Blowin’ in the Wind “Prepared for nothing. Ready for it” Who has ever experienced that feeling of wanting to pack up everything and leave? To slam the door and take the tangent?
93912 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Dia & Sons _ Blowin’ in the Wind “Prepared for nothing. Ready for it” Who has ever experienced that feeling of wanting to pack up everything and leave? To slam the door and take the tangent? To say, «Screw it! » once and for all and finally live their dreams? We all thought about it one day but alas, the routine, the comfort or the fear of the unknown brought us back reason. But not her. One day, Dia decided to ditch everything to achieve her biggest dream: take the road and live in a van with her two sons, Jagger and Bishop.

Since March 2018, in this small space, the family has been travelling the roads of the United States to their own pace, the one of their desires. The mother and the children have arranged their new home, their new interior, and organized their days along the miles and stages of their ongoing journey. In this nomadic and intimate closed house, they will reinvent a new family life and thus satisfy their need for freedom.

Dia’s decision seems admirable, a little made or even, at times, dangerous. But no matter how we look at her chosen lifestyle, it cannot leave us indifferent. Consciously and unconsciously, he is putting us in front of a decision that many of us would not be able to make. Her choices are a mirror to our own limitations; it questions us about our comfort and our real ability to achieve our dreams. Dia has decided to live free even if it involves risks and sacrifices. She decided to put herself on the margins of society, to live on the edge of this system in order to be happy with her sons, and to pass on her values and beliefs as her legacy. And she doesn’t care if we judge her. In the spring and fall of 2018, I followed Dia and her sons closely. I photographed them in their newly acquired daily lives in the most genuine and simple moments of this family’s journey. With this photographic series, I wanted to show, from within, an impulse of freedom that runs along the road, and that only a vast territory can allow.

About Alain Licari

Born in France, I’ve lived in Spain and now enjoy a life in New York City.  A self-taught photographer, I am inspired by traditional black-and-white humanist photography, particularly the great masters like Sebastiao Salgado and Raymond Depardon.

Traveling around the globe, I create photo essays that cross art photography with photojournalism. I attach importance to producing an elegant photo —une mise en scène—in a geographical, social and humanistic context, with an emphasis on the latter.  By catching the eyes of another, I seek a moment and a connection—in the humblest way—with the human soul.  Even more, I want these simple shots of everyday life to raise questions.  After my time in the United States, topics related to politics, migration and the diversity of the American Continent—both the North and the South—have gained particular interest.

The personal concept of mise en scène is important to my photographic work. Though I do not take part in the composition of what plays out before me, it’s important that, while shooting in a street, I find a balance between the different plans of the scène, looking for harmonies and connections with the lines and the characters who comprise the photograph. In this way, I build a narration that will be interpreted by the future spectator.

Finally, I choose to make primarily black-and-white photographs in order to create a particular relationship between the viewer and the print.  Black-and-white encourages a certain distance from the subject, keeping the meaning of the photo open and fluidI appreciate when the viewer’s eyes are guided subtly and gently through tone and light, allowing each person to slip into her or her interpretation and quietly find their own meaning within. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Layered clouds by Hilde Maassen
next
Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo 2020

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Francesco Scalici 16 min 2342
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

EuropeFeaturedHabitatLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaFeaturedHabitatFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA