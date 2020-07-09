 
 

EuropeNewsFestival La Gacilly-Baden Photo 2020

The festival will take place 14 July (French National Holiday) to 26 October 2020 (Austrian National Holiday).
5926 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The festival will take place 14 July (French National Holiday) to 26 October 2020 (Austrian National Holiday).

The festival is entering its third year and it has become a communicator of topics with a strong humanistic orientation showcasing the various aspects of the relationships between people and their environment. The festival extends over a length of 7 kilometers – divided into a “garden route” and a “town route”, starting from the visitor center on Brusattiplatz. Integrated into the public space, there are about 2,000 photographs to be seen, some as large as up to 280m2. It is the largest outdoor photography festival in Europe, visited by 266,751 visitors in 2019. Entry is free.

NEVER GIVE UP! – This is the motto 2020, which combines the work of the photographers of the Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo in two impressive themes: “All Eyes East” and “Renaissance”.

Renaissance or rebirth – stands for the commitment and awareness of the exhibiting photographers for our planet Earth with their work, just like festival founder Jacques Rocher with his gigantic 100 million trees reforestation project “Plant for the Planet”.

Rebirth consequently means the hope of change for the better of our world. In this sense, remembering the Fall of the Berlin Wall 31 years ago as a unique example of how the wind of freedom triggered Glasnost (openness) and Perestroika (remodeling). And thus enabled the modernization of the social, political and economic system of the former Soviet Union, which ultimately led to the end of the Cold War. A remarkable creative boost of contemporary photography followed in Russia and the other states of the former USSR, which the festival will honor and celebrate and discuss under the title ALL EYES EAST.

These two highly complex narratives are told by 32 photographers, one photographer collective of the Landesinnung NÖ and 13 schools in Lower Austria – visualized in images impactfully combined with a plea for peace, tolerance and humanistic spirit: Sergey Prodkudin-Gorsky, Sergey Maximishin, Justyna Mielnikiewicz, Alexander Gronsky, Danila Tkachenko, Alexey Titarenko, Elena Chernyshova, Kasia Strek, Yuri Kozyrev, Gerd Ludwig, Kadir van Lohuizen, Marco Zorzanello, Franck Seguin, Maia Flore, Valerio Vincenzo, Éric Garault, Juan Manuel Castro Prieto, Guillaume Herbaut, Axelle de Russé, Charles Delcourt, Marine Lécuyer, Julien Mauve, Aplhonse David, William Albert Allard, Boris Nemeth, Anton Schiestl, Christian Schörg, Lois Lammerhuber, Michael “Nick” Nichols as well as the photographers of Sibylle, the „Vogue of GDR”, represented by Ute and Werner Mahler and Sibylle Bergemann.

© Justyna Mielnikiewicz / MAPS / Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo

© Danila Tkachenko / Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo

© Gerd Ludwig / Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo

Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo

14 Jul – 26 Oct 2020

Dumbagasse 9
2500 Baden

festival-lagacilly-baden.photo

previous
Dia & sons Blowin´s the wind by Alain Licari
next
Spatial Identity Wei Chang

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Francesco Scalici 16 min 2342
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

EuropeFeaturedHabitatLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaFeaturedHabitatFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA