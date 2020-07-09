The festival will take place 14 July (French National Holiday) to 26 October 2020 (Austrian National Holiday).

The festival is entering its third year and it has become a communicator of topics with a strong humanistic orientation showcasing the various aspects of the relationships between people and their environment. The festival extends over a length of 7 kilometers – divided into a “garden route” and a “town route”, starting from the visitor center on Brusattiplatz. Integrated into the public space, there are about 2,000 photographs to be seen, some as large as up to 280m2. It is the largest outdoor photography festival in Europe, visited by 266,751 visitors in 2019. Entry is free.

NEVER GIVE UP! – This is the motto 2020, which combines the work of the photographers of the Festival La Gacilly-Baden Photo in two impressive themes: “All Eyes East” and “Renaissance”.

Renaissance or rebirth – stands for the commitment and awareness of the exhibiting photographers for our planet Earth with their work, just like festival founder Jacques Rocher with his gigantic 100 million trees reforestation project “Plant for the Planet”.

Rebirth consequently means the hope of change for the better of our world. In this sense, remembering the Fall of the Berlin Wall 31 years ago as a unique example of how the wind of freedom triggered Glasnost (openness) and Perestroika (remodeling). And thus enabled the modernization of the social, political and economic system of the former Soviet Union, which ultimately led to the end of the Cold War. A remarkable creative boost of contemporary photography followed in Russia and the other states of the former USSR, which the festival will honor and celebrate and discuss under the title ALL EYES EAST.

These two highly complex narratives are told by 32 photographers, one photographer collective of the Landesinnung NÖ and 13 schools in Lower Austria – visualized in images impactfully combined with a plea for peace, tolerance and humanistic spirit: Sergey Prodkudin-Gorsky, Sergey Maximishin, Justyna Mielnikiewicz, Alexander Gronsky, Danila Tkachenko, Alexey Titarenko, Elena Chernyshova, Kasia Strek, Yuri Kozyrev, Gerd Ludwig, Kadir van Lohuizen, Marco Zorzanello, Franck Seguin, Maia Flore, Valerio Vincenzo, Éric Garault, Juan Manuel Castro Prieto, Guillaume Herbaut, Axelle de Russé, Charles Delcourt, Marine Lécuyer, Julien Mauve, Aplhonse David, William Albert Allard, Boris Nemeth, Anton Schiestl, Christian Schörg, Lois Lammerhuber, Michael “Nick” Nichols as well as the photographers of Sibylle, the „Vogue of GDR”, represented by Ute and Werner Mahler and Sibylle Bergemann.

