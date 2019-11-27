 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

AsiaB&WHabitatDesert : Shadows of silence by Basim Ghomorlou

The aesthetics of desert nature in black and white delivers universal feelings. Feelings that a photograph in color washes out: roaring hush, violent calm, muted screams.
58213 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The aesthetics of desert nature in black and white delivers universal feelings. Feelings that a photograph in color washes out: roaring hush, violent calm, muted screams.

The desert is dominated by an intense, deep, all-consuming silence. It is constantly wrestling with existential dichotomies: life and death, drought and humidity, heat and cold, light and darkness. It seduces with its softness and its force lacks any romance. What we see is raw, pure and sensual. It is filled with sadness, fright, and delight. Reflections that resonate with every human being’s essence.

Simultaneously, each human translates this visual poetry into a unique singular introspective understanding of being. The longer we contemplate the planes and ridges in these frames, the more is our subconscious inclined to invite us into the poesy of existence. The magic happens when the perception ceases to “see” the sand hills and commences into a journey of deconstruction and rearrangement of the visual stimuli. In this limbo is where we find reflections of our respective unique state of mind. 

To this day, it is 10 years that I regularly travel to and in the Iranian deserts. Each year that I return to the Kavir Desert, I depart far from oases and desert villages into its heart to devour its silent suspense. One result of these retreats is this ongoing project “Shadows of Silence”. 

Another ongoing project that compliments “Shadows of Silence” deals with the relationship between desert nature and its inhabitants. In these photographs, I observe how the unforgiving environment inscribes its poetry into the character and culture of the local people.

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

About Basim Ghomorlou

Basim Ghomorlou, born in 1984, is an Iranian photographer who focuses on Nature and Social Documentary. His dominantly back and white photographs include digital work; however, his specialty is analog photography.

Since 2000 he has traveled Iran’s nature, urban and rural areas to capture a country in transition. His work was shown in solo exhibitions in the Iranian Artists’ Forum (Khane Honarmandan) Tehran, the Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Art and galleries around the country. In 2011 he was the first photographer to organize a photo exhibition in a remote village in Khorasan, where he has taken photographs regularly for ten years.

In 2016 he moved to Germany and continues his projects in Europe. He exhibited his works in Brussels, Strasbourg, Venice, and Bonn among other places. In 2019 he was finalist at the „Photographer of the Year“ contest of National Geographic Germany.

His work has been honored by IPA Awards, ND Awards, Monovisions Awards, „100Years of Analog Photography“ Awards and Glanzlichter Awards among others. Basim Ghomorlou is a member of the National Iranian Photographers’ Society and Khorasan Photographers’ Society. [Official Website]

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou

Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou
Shadows of silence | Basim Ghomorlou



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The photography of Kano Kano
next
Interview with Ana Maria Robles

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA