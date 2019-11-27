 
The photography of Kano Kano


Born in Canada, I live and work in Montreal.

After studying economics, politics and fashion design at H.E.C, at University of Montreal and at Collège LaSalle, I went to live and work in Hong Kong for a few years, then returned to Montreal, where photography became the best way for the expression of my creativity. In 2018 I obtained a diploma in professional photography from Collège Marsan.

In an aesthetic supported by emotion, my work testify to a particular desire to explore human nature. I take a look at the fragile figures of humanity drowned in a melancholy speech. Through the portrait, my work also focuses on issues of identity and beauty criteria, forcing us to question the codes of today’s society.

As a note I also won in the Professional Children Portrait Category at the 14th Julia Margaret Cameron Awards 2019 and received an Honorable Mention in Professional Nude Category at the 14th Julia Margaret Cameron Awards 2019.

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano

Kano Kano



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Latest Stories

