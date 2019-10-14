This photo series is a way of trying to deal with a body dysmorphic disorder and an abusive relationship with capitalism and patriarchy in Lebanon.
I was born in 1992 in Lebanon, right after the end of the war, in a fragmented country that had to reinvent itself. I grew up in a little bubble, far from Beirut’s contradictions. At the age of 16 I started to get closer to the city and used my camera to question Beirut, its people, and my place among them. Today my photo series are a mix of documentary and personal research. I use photography to explore, defy and resist society. It is my way of constantly rein- venting myself and the place I live in. Most of my projects happen at night because for me, that is when Beirut’s social map seems to suddenly appear. [Official Website]
