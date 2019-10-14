Against The Dark is a project on the visual depiction of anomie in British society, revealing the inconvient truth of the ever prevailing hostile environment that is enveloping the UK today.

My name is James Schofield, I am a photographer living in the city of Manchester. I enjoy focusing on the darker subjects of life that others may not, precisely because they are just as meaningful if not more. I am a graduate from Manchester School Of Art (2015) despite studying photography for 7 years in the education system here in the UK, I consider myself self taught in the medium. [Official Website]