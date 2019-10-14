 
 

B&WEuropeStoryAgainst The Dark by James Schofield

Against The Dark is a project on the visual depiction of anomie in British society, revealing the inconvient truth of the ever prevailing hostile environment that is enveloping the UK today.
Against The Dark is a project on the visual depiction of anomie in British society, revealing the inconvient truth of the ever prevailing hostile environment that is enveloping the UK today.

My name is James Schofield, I am a photographer living in the city of Manchester. I enjoy focusing on the darker subjects of life that others may not, precisely because they are just as meaningful if not more. I am a graduate from Manchester School Of Art (2015) despite studying photography for 7 years in the education system here in the UK, I consider myself self taught in the medium. [Official Website]

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield

Against The Dark | James Schofield
Against The Dark | James Schofield



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

