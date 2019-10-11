Dodho Magazine will be participating in The Medium Festival this October. Organized in San Diego, it will be a four-day photography event featuring renowned virtuosos of the industry. Under a single roof, well-known photographers, art enthusiasts, and artists will be gathered to witness eye-pleasing and overwhelming artwork.

Taking a chance to make an impressive contribution, Dodho Magazine will be distributing a free download of our latest 09 printed edition. The QR codes will be printed on the festival dossier and packages, which the attendees can scan to get the magazine.

We plan to provide you with a complete package of art. Where the event will be showcasing the finest work of leading photographers and giving you a chance to even meet them in person, our magazine will be a detailed elaboration of art with hidden concepts.

Each photographer we choose for our magazine works on a distinctive form of presenting the artistic content. We will present the captivating photography of Leila Fores with her collection “Between Backstage”. In her work is a pure reflection of the inner world. It is full of anxiety, stage fright, and nervousness along with a hope to achieve success. Her monochromatic photography of the backstage shows artists in the most vulnerable moment. Despite the talent, they look mix with fear to lose the opportunity.

Next in our line of the artist will be David Godichaud and his collection “So Coney!”. His work reflects the true shade of love and happiness. Despite the many differences, how the people of Manhattan, Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn all rejoice the beauty of the New York’s beach. It shows the realness and purity of the people and how comfortable they are around each other. His work depicts peace and serenity in each picture and he has perfectly captured the reality in every shot.

In our 09 magazine edition, you will going to witness a diverse form of art. Each page will be dipped into the utmost creativity and emotion-triggering photography. Just like the remarkable work of Ana Maria Robles- “The White Nile”. She walked the Nile to reach at the Mundari” territory with the passion to capture the life in that region.

Her collection is a complete package of power pack emotions that right showcase the everyday life and activities of the villagers living there. Where she beautifully pictured customs and traditions, her work testifies about the havoc of globalization in the devastated areas of Africa. The images have life in them with undeniable shades of realness.

So, if you want to get enriched by some of the most fascinating work of photographers, it’s better to be at the event. Enjoy the activities and get the printed magazine to learn in-depth the meaning behind each collection.

Medium Photo Festival

October 17th – 20th, 2019

San Diego (USA)

mediumphoto.org