My first experience of Cuba was unforgettable: walking barefoot on the Malecon, the broad seawall which stretches for 8 km along the coast in Havana, we were surprised by a sudden storm and had to seek shelter with other locals under an apartment building.
After the rain subsided, I took my first picture of Cuba: the narrow streets and vibrant buildings glistening after the rain.

I have rarely seen a more photogenic setting than Cuba. The beauty around urged me to take pictures everywhere I looked – photos of the beautiful vintage cars which we so often associate with Havana, of musicians playing on the street, of the urban artworks reminiscent of a not so distant revolution…

After spending a few days in the capital, I decided to capture what touched me the most, glimpses of the Cuban people in their daily lives, the mundane moments. I found that by moving away from the bustling center I could witness some quiet moments: a father walking with his son on the Malecon, friends playing cards on their doorstep; the lonely moments, a fisherman waiting for the day’s catch, a farmer putting his tobacco to dry; the loud moments, kids playing on the street, coco taxis calling on tourists…

I hope that my pictures showcase some of the emotions and atmosphere which emanate from Cuba, the resourcefulness and kindness of the people I met, and the fascination I immediately felt for this country and which made me want to go back as soon as I left.

About Gaelle Guse

I am French and American and was raised in both cultures. I always felt torn between countries, which may be where my passion for traveling and discovering new places stems from.

Professionally, I have always felt torn in two directions. I have a background in law and worked in public relations for a decade. At the same time, I’ve always had the need to create – first with my paintbrushes, and now with photography. I’ve always enjoyed taking pictures: being an active witness to what moved me, being able to freeze fleeing moments in time. I am especially passionate about taking black and white photography, which I tend to focus on (except in Cuba where the colors are too vibrant to miss!. [Official Website]

