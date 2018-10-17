“Everyone has heard of it, many have visited, but very few have penetrated its mysteries, which are protected by an almost impenetrable language and alphabet, not to mention the thousand and one superstitions that can come up from behind just when you thought you were making progress,” John Burdett, bestselling British crime author.

I have been visiting Bangkok, the “Venice of the East”, over the last 4 years, fascinated by its people, its streets and the aura that surrounds them. The city is hot and smoggy. The canals rip through it, filled with waste. Everything in this place has a smell. The forest, which has been cleared to build this city of steel and cement, desperately tries to win back the land that it was built upon – encroaching inside every home, street, and space – fighting for the smallest pieces of land.

I wanted to find a true representation of this city – which Thai people refer to as the “City of Angels” – far away from the skyscrapers and set out to find what makes the city so dear to them.

These pictures are but small moments that will never happen again encounters that last only a few moments and that can never be relived. I tried to portray the city as I saw it and for me, “Noir Bangkok” is the perfect title for this fascinating city. [Official Website]