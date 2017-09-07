Crystal Man by Eltaj Zeynalov

21 years-old Elvin Mirzoev was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), commonly know as britle bone syndrome.

At present Elvin works as an actor for an inclusive theater ƏSA Teatrı in Azerbaijan. The theater consist on disabled actors.

Azerbaijan as well as many countries around the world wants to achieve breaking the stereotypes of disabled people. Not only our country, but whole world tries to find the solution of the problems on careless attitude towards to disabled people. Despite the difficulties since his childhood Elvin tries to fight with it and live with the aim of developing himself as the actor: “All the time when I try to do something I used to hear “you cannot do this; you won’t be able to do that.” I am sicked and tired to hear these all the time,” once Elvin told me.

I met Elvin several months ago and from the very beginning we had very interesting conversation, we talked a lot. Probably it happened because of the our both disability, I don’t know.Once I offered him to take his photos, and he agreed. He agreed. In respond to his question why I wanted to shoot his photos I said that he has no complexes. We’ve done a lot of work together.

I work with disabled people about 7 years, and during these years I’ve met a lot of different people. Elvin attracted my attention with his different features of character, that is why I wanted very much to work with him. Over time I’ve learned a lot of from him, according to him, this sooting also has positive impact on him; he has never been shot in this style, where all deformations on his body are shown; not everyone can fell himself/herself comfortable in the photo shooting like this.

The country that I used to live is very conservative. Our society is very cruel, people here can be very brutal, which makes people with disability embarrass, and as a result they become more depressed. Making social-based problems photo projects, photo stories is very difficult in post-Soviet Azerbaijan. Since I’m also disabled as I already mentioned, it is easier for me to focus on these kind of topics.

At present I work on three photo projects, which is focused on people with psychological problems, and children with Autism syndrome.

Living in the society with specific mentality, I see and struggle every day how it’s hard to move on. But no matter what sort of difficulties that we face almost everyday, I want to tell to all disabled people all over the world not to give up! This world for all of us, and we also deserve to live in this planet and be free, and enjoy our life! [Official Website]