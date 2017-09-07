Between Intervals by Maren Klemp

My goal with this project is to raise awareness of mental health. “Between Intervals” is a plunge into the darker sides of the human mind, and the photographs are visual representations of conditions associated with mental illness.

The photographs tell about those who are gripped by darkness, isolation and sadness, and about relationships with close family. They tell about the lack of belonging, to live in a separate world that few or no others can enter or understand. It’s about the fog that comes creeping, which overpowers and paralyzes, the invisible disease.

About Maren Klemp

My name is Maren Klemp and I am a fine art photographer living and working in Oslo, Norway. I studied fine art photography under professor Robert Meyer at Robert Meyer Kunsthøgskole in Oslo, and I have many years of experience in the field of fine art photography.

I mostly use myself and my children as models, which makes my photography honest and true. My work has been featured in several magazines world wide, and it has been exhibited internationally. I am the co-author of the book “Between Intervals” together with the American photographer and professor Dr. José Escobar. “Between Intervals” is a fine art book on mental disorders told through photographs. My work is represented by Lensmodern, London and Galerie LIK, Vienna. [Official Website]