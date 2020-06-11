I first met the lovely designer Antiva, from Two Point Two, the day after her show at London Fashion Week. We clicked immediately and wanted to work together as well as with Barnes Twins.

The only problem was that she was flying back home to India in two days. I called my friend and we managed to organise everything in one day. As It was hard as she was fully booked, she managed to squeeze me in between clients and find another friend, Chloe to do the hair. Everybody was willing to put in so much effort just to help me and I really appreciate that. I´m also very grateful for all the friends and people in my life.

Beautiful poems are by my talented friend Guðfinna, who I met through social media when she was looking for a photographer in Ashford. We got on very well and have developed a friendship. We like to go for a coffee and chat every now and again. I love her poems which resonate with me. I also find that they fit my photos very well and add to their effect. [Official Website]