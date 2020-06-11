 
 

EuropeStoryTales of Moldova by Seigar

This photo-narrative street photography series aims to piece together the puzzle of the Moldavian identity and culture. From its Soviet Union symbols and history, to its flirty adaptation to the western civilisation, there is an unsolved enigma about this country.
5089 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

This photo-narrative street photography series aims to piece together the puzzle of the Moldavian identity and culture. From its Soviet Union symbols and history, to its flirty adaptation to the western civilisation, there is an unsolved enigma about this country.

Considered by some the poorest in Europe and with the lowest human development index, the decision to be one of the 20 thousand foreign tourists that visit this little eastern nation was dubious for me. However, from the traveller and photographer perspective, the charm was in the uniqueness of its patchy urban and rural lanscapes, and the important religious and military presence. In this two weeks photo-trip throughout Moldova I explored: Chisinau, Milestii Mici Winery, Valea Morilor, Saharna Monastery, Tipova Monastery, Orheiul Vechi, Trebujeni-Butuceni Monastery, Cricova Winery, Capriana Monastery, Curchi Monastery, Transnitria (Bender y Tiraspol), Gaugazia, Congaz, Comrat, Belsama, Taraclia, Svetlii, Soroca, Japca Monastery, Balti, Padurea Domneasca National Park and Asconi Winery. The images show the picturesque intricacy of Moldova, looking for its own position between the old and the new, and at the same time combining the respect to the roots and the slow pace movement towards capitalism. Its beauty doesn’t rely on artificiality to embellish the experience, it’s just authentic local magnetism. 

About Seigar

Seigar is a philologist in English, a highschool teacher, and a curious photographer based in Tenerife. He is a fetishist for reflections, saturated colors, details and religious icons. He feels passion for pop culture that shows in his series. He considers himself a travel and street photographer. His aim as an artist is to tell tales with his camera, to capture moments but trying to give them a new frame and perspective. Travelling is his inspiration. However, he tries to show more than mere postcards from his visits, creating a continuous conceptual line story from his trips. The details and subject matters come to his camera once and once again, almost becoming an obsession. His three most ambitious projects so far are his “Plastic People”, a study on anthropology and sociology that focuses on the humanization of the mannequins he finds in the shop windows all over the world, “Response to Ceal Floyer for the Summer Exhibition” a conceptual work that understands art as a form of communication, and his “Tales of a city”, an ongoing urban photo-narrative project taken in London. He is a self-taught visual artist, though he has also done a two years course in advanced photography and one in cinema and television. He usually covers public events with his camera showing his interest for social documentation. He has participated in several exhibitions: FotoNoviembre TEA, TenDíez, Círculo de Bellas Artes, Phe Gallery, Instituto de Estudios Hispánicos, Espacio Cultural Castillo de San Felipe, ULL Rafael Ramos García International Photography Awards, Tank Festival, Sala Fleming Art Gallery, Loosen Art Gallery in Rome, Haze Gallery in Berlin, and others; and his works have also been featured in international publications: Blanc Magazine, PhotoVogue, Dodho Magazine, Semi Magazine, Latent Image Magazine and others. He writes for The Cultural Magazine (Spain) about photography and for Memoir Mixtapes (Los Angeles) about music. He has collaborated with VICE Spain, WAG1 Magazine (text and photography for both). Lalety, he has been experimenting with the video form, he has directed a short film entitled “Víctor (1997)” and also a video art piece named “Hot Summer, based on true fantasies”. His last interest is documenting social issues related to identity, in search of everything that defines people (hashtags and labels). Recently, he has received the Rafael Ramos García International Photography Award for his photo “Afternoon in the lake”. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Covid 19; Pandemic by Annick Donkers
next
Connection by Zuzu Valla

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Francesco Scalici 16 min 2145
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

EuropeFeaturedHabitatLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaFeaturedHabitatFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA