Inquisitive Creatures is a story about 4 friends living in an abandoned workshop on a quest to solve one of science’s most difficult problems, time travel.

As they set out to build a time machine, they discover that teamwork, persistence and above all friendship are the ingredients that make their dream come true. Sprinkled throughout the story are gentle references to some of the greatest scientists of all time including Einstein, da Vinci, Newton, Tesla and Galileo.

About William Castellana

William Castellana is an award-winning photographer whose images have been published internationally in periodicals such as Silvershotz (The International Journal of Contemporary Photography), Rangefinder, Creative Quarterly (The Journal of Art & Design), Newsweek, Time, New York, and others. His photographs reside in the permanent collections of over 40 museums in the US including the Hood Museum of Art, Museum of the City of New York, Yale University Library, Museum of Modern Art Library, New Britain Museum of American Art, Southeast Museum of Photography, and the Hunter Museum of American Art. [Official Website]