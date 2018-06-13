Africa | B&W | Style  | 496 Views

Christine et le Baleineau by Yves Guénot

Christine et le Baleineau | Yves Guénot

Every year, around Reunion Island, in the Indian Ocean, humpback whales come to give birth.

The calves have a few months to learn the gestures of life. For this, mothers teach them by repetition and imitation to move in the water. We had the crazy project to have a synchronized swimming specialist dance with a calf, here are some pictures …

You can see the report made by the French television channel TF1 on my blog

About Yves Guénot

Former sports teacher and diving instructor, I take advantage of the time given to me to make underwater images. Showing the beauties of the environment and its biodiversity can encourage people to protect it because it is fragile and we must leave to the following generations this heritage … [Official Website]

Christine et le Baleineau | Yves Guénot
