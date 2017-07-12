Captain Flint by Oliver Weber

Somehow, his appearance just doesn’t fit La Gomera. I ask myself, how come Captain Flint has such a strong symbolic value for him? So strong that the skeleton in the neighboring room is decorated down the last detail.

I feel a little sick and don’t know whether it is the lukewarm beer or the inexorable pipe smoke. Actually I like the smell, but I ask him to open the door to his small balcony just a little. He agrees with a quick nod and a sigh. Both of us walk out onto the balcony. The wind comes gusting round the corner and Flint complains about the weather. Since 1986 he has been spending several months of the Winter on La Gomera, but it has never been so cold and windy as this year. The only thing that helps him at such times is his little mobile sauna which allows him to wallow in 80 degrees. He drags his fingers through his windswept, thinning hair and indicates that he wants to go back inside. I follow him, finding at last the courage to ask him about the meaning of Captain Flint. “Flint was one of the most notorious pirates of his time. As a boy I loved this story and in this way I have preserved a bit of my childhood with the novel Treasure Island”, he replies. His invitation to visit him and his wife again next Sunday I neither want to decline nor were it possible. I value too much this unique person Flint. Since our acquaintance began, we have met nearly every Sunday morning for a drink. I am going to miss the three of them when they depart for Tübingen in a couple of weeks. Thank you Captain Flint for a wonderful time. [Official Website]

